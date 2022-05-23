Ex-minister for Grenfell victims ‘ashamed’ by Government response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ex-minister for Grenfell victims ‘ashamed’ by Government response

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:54 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The former minister for Grenfell victims has said he is “ashamed” by the Government’s response to the fire.

Nick Hurd had been made minister for policing and the fire service two days before the disaster on June 14 2017.

The former MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner was then made minister for Grenfell victims on June 26, overseeing the Government’s support for survivors and residents.

He told the inquiry on Monday that the system failed to provide victims with even “the most basic support and comfort”.

Nick Hurd
Nick Hurd (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m ashamed of the failure of the system I was part of to provide fellow citizens with the most basic support and comfort that they had every reason to feel totally entitled to in arguably their darkest hour,” he said.

“I have thought hard about this, I genuinely feel that I did the best I could with the information and experience available to me, but if the inquiry feels that this wasn’t good enough, I, like others, will be held to account for it.”

Answering a question on what he would have done differently, Mr Hurd said he was part of a system that did not realise that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea would not be able to deal with the disaster.

“I was part of a system that failed to be alive early enough to the possibility/probability that Kensington and Chelsea council would not be able to cope – and this isn’t a judgment around preparation, or even competence,” he said.

“I think it should have been evident to us earlier that the scale and complexity of the seismic impact of this disaster was always going to be too much for one council to cope with, and that the very clear impression that was forming quickly on the first day (was) that the council was going to struggle to have the moral authority to lead.”

He told the inquiry the Government should have been quicker to put in place risk monitoring to give a “more direct observation” of what was happening on the ground, and the reality of life for victims sleeping in rest centres.

Mr Hurd added that he was also upset to hear how bereaved survivors and residents felt about the way they were treated after the fire.

“Part of what upsets me most about the evidence that you’ve been presented with, from bereaved survivors and residents in that period, was the way people were made to feel,” he said.

“We are talking about a community in deep trauma and those helping them, or trying to help them, need to be – in my view – better informed about what that actually means.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal