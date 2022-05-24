MSPs to hear evidence on how Covid-19 pandemic affected health inequalities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs to hear evidence on how Covid-19 pandemic affected health inequalities

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 2:46 am
The parliamentary inquiry will hear how the Covid-19 pandemic affected health inequalities (Victoria Jones/PA)
MSPs are to hear evidence on how the coronavirus pandemic and poverty have affected Scotland’s health inequalities.

The Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee will hear from experts in its first evidence session into the issue on Tuesday.

The parliamentary inquiry aims to outline the progress towards tackling health inequalities across the country since the previous committee’s report, published in 2015.

It will take into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic and hear about the virus’s impact on inequalities, as well as how they can be addressed.

The committee seeks to ensure the Scottish Parliament maintains a focus on health inequalities and will hear from experts on how social and economic factors have affected the health of individuals.

Speaking ahead of the session, committee convener Gillian Martin said: “Scotland’s health inequalities reach deep into almost every aspect of our society and are impacted by a range of social and economic factors and other societal inequalities, such as poverty.

“Our inquiry will look at what progress, if any, has been made to tackling Scotland’s health inequalities since our predecessor’s report in 2015.

“We are focused upon finding out how best to get to the root of these health inequalities, what preventative work could help tackle them and how recent shocks such as the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis are impacting them.

“We want to ensure our recommendations to the Scottish Government and other key decision-makers help to inspire targeted and effective interventions which can help alleviate these inequalities.”

Those giving evidence to the committee include David Finch, assistant director of Healthy Lives at the Health Foundation, and Gerry McCartney, Glasgow University professor of wellbeing economy.

Claire Steven, chief executive of Voluntary Health Scotland, and David Walsh, public health programme manager at Glasgow Centre for Population Health, will also provide insight to the committee.

