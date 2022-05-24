Autistic 15-year-old girl ‘attempted suicide following police strip-search’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Autistic 15-year-old girl ‘attempted suicide following police strip-search’

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 7:36 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 2:46 pm
A 14-year-old girl with autism was traumatised and tried to kill herself after she was strip-searched by the Metropolitan Police, it has been reported (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 14-year-old girl with autism was traumatised and tried to kill herself after she was strip-searched by the Metropolitan Police, it has been reported (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

An investigation has been launched into a mother’s claims that her 15-year-old autistic daughter was strip-searched by Metropolitan Police officers.

The force confirmed the woman had made a complaint after the BBC reported that the teenager was left traumatised and tried to kill herself.

The mixed-race girl, whom the broadcaster referred to as “Olivia”, was said to have been out with friends when they argued with two boys who phoned police alleging that the group had attempted to rob them at knifepoint.

The report comes after a backlash over revelations that a 15-year-old girl, known as Child Q, was strip-searched by female Metropolitan Police officers in 2020 in the knowledge that she was menstruating after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at her east London school.

Olivia’s mother, whom the BBC referred to as “Lisa”, told BBC Radio 4’s File On 4 programme that officers searched Olivia and her friends at the scene and the group were arrested in December 2020.

Lisa said she told the officers on the phone that her daughter had autism and learning difficulties, and had been self-harming.

Olivia was held in custody for more than 20 hours after being found to be in possession of a sharpened stick and a small blade, which her mother said was for the purpose of self-harming.

The discovery, Lisa said, prompted six officers to forcibly strip Olivia and carry out an intimate search in the presence of male police.

The youngster was then handcuffed and strip-searched, Lisa said.

Back of a police officer
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating the search involving a 14-year-old autistic girl (Nick Potts/PA)

“Olivia was actually on her period at the time too. And they cut off her underwear in front of these grown male officers,” the mother said.

“She was absolutely distraught.”

Lisa told the broadcaster the experience had a devastating impact on her daughter’s mental health.

“She spent a lot of time in her room and she continued to self-harm in secret. And then, a few weeks later, she attempted suicide,” she added.

Olivia later appeared in court accused of possession of a bladed weapon and was found not guilty after magistrates accepted the items were used for self-harming, the BBC reported.

Her family are bringing a civil case against the Met and are being represented by lawyer Gail Hadfield Granger, who has been contacted for comment.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We have received a complaint from the girl’s mother, which is currently under investigation.

“We have also received notification of a potential civil claim and therefore are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told File On 4 that strip-searches help to keep children safe while in custody.

“(The) worst-case scenario would be that we stop strip-searching in its entirety and a young child dies in custody because they are in possession of a knife or drugs that they use to harm themselves,” he said.

– Help can be found by calling the Samaritans free of charge at any time, on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal