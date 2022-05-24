Johnson focuses on inflation battle as Cabinet face PM lockdown photo questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Johnson focuses on inflation battle as Cabinet face PM lockdown photo questions

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:28 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 1:48 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street as photos emerged of him reportedly attending a lockdown leaving do in November 2020 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Cabinet ministers faced questions about Boris Johnson’s behaviour during lockdown before their meeting in Downing Street to discuss the “inflationary pressures” facing the country.

As ministers entered the street, they were met with shouted questions from the waiting press pack about whether the Prime Minister had let them down after a photograph emerged of him raising a toast at a leaving do for one of his former senior aides during England’s lockdown in November 2020.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer was also asked whether Mr Johnson had misled Parliament over his assurances that Covid rules were upheld in Downing Street and for saying that there was no party on November 13 when the picture was taken.

None of the senior ministers, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, responded while heading for the famous black door.

Mr Johnson did not receive a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police, who concluded their investigation into lockdown parties in No 10 last week, for the date in question, with the picture – published by ITV – showing there were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing.

The Prime Minister did not address the photo but instead opened the Cabinet meeting by heralding the current low rate of unemployment and discussing the UK Government’s plan for pushing down inflation, which has soared to 9% in April, its highest level for 40 years.

Mr Johnson, speaking to ministers in the Cabinet Room on Tuesday, said unemployment stands at 3.7% and is at its lowest since 1974, even joking that it had never been lower in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s lifetime.

He said the “sensible, responsible steps” taken by his administration during the coronavirus pandemic has helped put the economy in a “very strong position” but highlighted how a skills shortage is contributing to inflation.

Mr Johnson said: “That strength in the economy is absolutely vital for the protection we need to give people as we go through the current turbulence with inflation, and with the pressures we’re facing on costs, particularly with energy.

“It’s having a strong economy that enables us to get through it.

“But, of course, the pressure on jobs, the shortage of labour, is also another inflationary pressure.

“And we’ve got to make sure that we are skilling people up. And it’s absolutely crucial that we do that.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faced questions from the awaiting media when arriving for Cabinet
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faced questions from the waiting media when arriving for Cabinet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson said the pledge to allow people to “train and retrain throughout their lives” is vital in allowing workers to be equipped for the jobs of the future.

There have been calls in recent weeks for the Government to do more to help households with budgetary pressures caused by ballooning energy bills and food prices.

During his opening remarks, the Prime Minister did not touch on what support ministers are considering but highlighted the push to get people into work as the “Conservative answer” to boosting consumer spending power.

Praising the efforts of the Work and Pensions Secretary for helping to drive the reduction in unemployment, Mr Johnson gave a “special shout-out” to Therese Coffey for the Way To Work scheme results – a Department for Work and Pensions bid to get half a million people into employment.

Downing Street said almost 318,000 have been helped into work since the scheme was established earlier this year.

“That’s the way forward,” the Prime Minister added.

“I want to see people not on benefits, I want to see them in work – that’s the Conservative answer and that is the answer we are offering to the people of this country.”

Ms Coffey was not present at the meeting to hear the praise, with Mr Johnson joking that she was “working so hard at getting the unemployed off benefits and into work” that she had been unable to attend.

