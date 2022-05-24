Police gross misconduct hearings could be held in public under proposed new law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ministers are considering changing the law to ensure that hearings for police officers accused of gross misconduct can take place in public.

The change is one of the key proposals included in a new piece of legislation the Scottish Government is consulting on.

The proposed Police Complaints, Investigations and Misconduct Bill would also bring in new powers to deal with cases of gross misconduct, even after officers have left the police.

Misconduct hearings could also be accelerated as part of the legislation, as well as new powers for the watchdog body led by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Keith Brown stressed the need for ‘robust, clear and transparent mechanisms’ for investigating complaints against police (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It is proposed that Pirc would be able to recommend that officers be suspended.

The Bill is being put forward in the wake of an independent review of procedures for police complaints handling, investigations and misconduct in Scotland, which was led by former lord advocate, Dame Elish Angiolini.

Changes have already been made following the publication of her report in 2020, but legislation is needed for some of the reforms.

Speaking as the consultation on the Bill got underway, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said it was important to have “robust, clear and transparent” mechanisms in place for investigating complaints against officers.

He stated: “The vast majority of our police officers and police staff work tirelessly to protect our communities. However, we have to recognise that things do, at times, go wrong.

“It is in everyone’s interests, from police officers and staff to the general public, that we have robust, clear and transparent mechanisms in place for investigating complaints or other issues of concern.

“The Scottish Government and partners have already made progress on the implementation of many of Dame Elish’s recommendations, but others require legislative change.

“Through this consultation we are seeking the views of the public, key partner organisations and stakeholders on these important next steps in line with our wider commitment to ensure all public services are accountable, transparent and trusted.”