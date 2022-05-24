Pandemic showed how Government can act to stop cost-of-living crisis, MSPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pandemic showed how Government can act to stop cost-of-living crisis, MSPs hear

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 1:49 pm
Health inequalities will be significantly impacted without cost-of-living support, MSPs have heard (Yui Mok/PA)
The coronavirus pandemic showed how quickly governments can provide financial support for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, MSPs have heard.

Failing to act quickly to provide aid to low income families struggling with food and fuel poverty could worsen health inequalities, experts said.

The Covid-19 support included a test and trace support programme which provided those on low incomes with a £500 payment to cover isolation costs.

In evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Tuesday, MSPs heard how rising inflation and energy prices were having detrimental effects on those with existing health inequalities.

As energy costs skyrocket, inflation has hit a 40-year high of 9%.

SNP MSP Emma Harper asked the expert panel what barriers prevented UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak from implementing policy to prevent health inequalities being exacerbated.

Gerry McCartney, Glasgow University professor of wellbeing economy, told the committee that it came down to “political choice”.

He said: “Each country and administration will make their own choices about this but it’s ultimately a question of priorities.

“I think if the cost of living and the inflation costs that people are facing are not addressed by policy then it will have massive consequences on the real experience of poverty and, as a result, will have a massive consequence for people’s health.”

Poverty impacts access to healthcare because it can prevent people from being able to reach their GP surgery or eat or heat their homes, MSPs were told.

David Finch, assistant director of Health Lives Directorate at the Health Foundation, said the pandemic highlighted that politicians are able to step in urgently to support vulnerable people.

He said: “It does come down to choices and we saw from the pandemic that it is possible to put in place some quite significant support at relatively short notice.

“A concern of ours would be the remaining resilience of families as well as where people have already gone through the pandemic and lower income families, in particular, are more likely to have built debts through that period.

“Then, coming into a cost-of-living crisis, lower income households are also likely to face rising inflation rates.

“The knock-on health impacts of that are a significant concern. All the extra support to help tackle that is something that can be tackled through increased Government support, whether that’s through the benefits system, which typically would be the quickest way to get support to lower income households.”

The expert panel also included Claire Stevens, chief executive of Voluntary Health Scotland, and David Walsh, public health programme manager at Glasgow Centre for Population Health.

