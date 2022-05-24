Boris Johnson using NI Protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson using NI Protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:27 pm
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy speaking to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London (PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s president Mary Lou McDonald and Conor Murphy speaking to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London (PA)

The leader of Sinn Fein has accused Boris Johnson of using the Northern Ireland Protocol controversy to “distract” from his own domestic problems.

Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government’s approach to resolving issues with the post-Brexit trading arrangements during a visit to London to meet with a range of political representatives at Westminster.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced an intent to table legislation at Westminster that would scrap parts of the protocol without the approval of the EU.

The Government move came amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont created by the DUP’s refusal to agree to form a new devolved executive following the recent Assembly election until the so-called Irish Sea border is removed.

Northern Ireland Troubles
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speaking to the media outside the Palace of Westminster in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms McDonald, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and other senior party colleagues travelled to London on Tuesday for a round of engagements with MPs and peers.

The meetings came as the Prime Minister continued to face calls for his resignation over the Downing Street lockdown parties furore.

“We’re making the case very strongly on the urgency of need to establish the executive,” Ms McDonald told reporters at Westminster.

“We’re now three weeks from the election and yet people still don’t have government (at Stormont).

“We’re very conscious that we’re living through a cost-of-living crisis and it’s only going to get more acute as we head into the autumn and the winter.”

The republican leader criticised the Prime Minister’s bid to override the protocol he agreed with the EU.

“We’ve made the case very clearly that Boris Johnson needs to stop playing games, stop using Ireland as either a bargaining chip in this confrontation with the European system, or indeed as a distraction in his domestic affairs,” she said.

“We need good faith. We need Boris Johnson and his government to act honourably.

“Above all else, we need a very resolute international community that is determined to protect the progress of the Good Friday Agreement and peace in Ireland.”

Ms McDonald added: “We don’t believe that any political figure can be given anywhere to hide. We need the executive formed. This is a matter of urgency and the idea that anybody within the British system would give cover to the DUP to prevent the formation of a government for us is unacceptable, and we’re setting that out very, very clearly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal