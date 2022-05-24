Speaker Hoyle: Trauma support dog would be ‘calming influence’ on MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speaker Hoyle: Trauma support dog would be ‘calming influence’ on MPs

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 6:07 pm
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle with Dexter (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
A trauma support dog could be a “calming influence” on MPs, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suggested.

The animal-loving Speaker played ball with Dexter, a black labrador who is helping emergency services workers cope with mental health issues, and suggested the dog would be a useful addition in Westminster.

Dexter was trained as a drugs sniffer but was deemed too sociable to take part in police raids and so found a new role as the Metropolitan Police’s first wellbeing and trauma support dog.

Sir Lindsay said: “Dexter is such a lovely, chilled dog; we could do with him in the Chamber – he would definitely be a calming influence on MPs.”

The Speaker owns a menagerie of pets – including a parrot called Boris.

Dexter visited Parliament along with handler Pc Mike Sheather, who said: “While Dexter made a dismal drugs dog, because he is just too friendly, he is perfect in this role of getting people to open up.”

