Bereaved families say PM ‘has treated us like dirt’ amid partygate scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Bereaved families say PM ‘has treated us like dirt’ amid partygate scandal

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 9:04 pm
A campaign group has accused Boris Johnson of treating them ‘like dirt’ amid partygate revelations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A campaign group has accused Boris Johnson of treating them ‘like dirt’ amid partygate revelations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Bereaved families have accused Boris Johnson of treating them “like dirt” as they criticised behaviour at the heart of Government during coronavirus lockdowns.

The campaign group Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice said the partygate saga showed it was “clear there has been a culture at 10 Downing Street that said the law did not apply to those who worked and lived there”.

The group’s statement came after anonymous individuals told BBC Panorama in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

The National Covid Memorial Wall remembers those who died in the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The National Covid Memorial Wall remembers those who died in the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Days after ordering England’s second national lockdown, pictures which emerged this week showed the Prime Minister giving a toast for departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

One witness described the party that night, saying: “There were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on each other’s laps … one or two people.”

Lobby Akinnola, whose father Olufemi Akinnola died with coronavirus in April 2020 aged 60, said laws meant to protect people were “so flagrantly breached”.

He said: “It’s clear there has been a culture at 10 Downing Street that said the law did not apply to those who worked and lived there, even to the point that when a security guard challenged them, they were laughed at and mocked.

“Those laws that were so flagrantly breached were designed to protect people. Nearly 200,000 people across this country have lost their lives to Covid-19.

“More people gathered to raise a glass to a departing colleague off to a new job than could gather and comfort each other at our loved ones’ funerals.”

At the time in England, funerals could be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

The group has repeatedly called for Mr Johnson to resign in the wake of the scandal.

Mr Akinnola said: “We are tired of hearing worthless apologies. We are tired of hearing excuses or that this does not matter. We are tired of having to pretend any of this is in any way okay.

“The Prime Minister has treated us like dirt and anyone who thinks he won’t treat the victims of any future crisis the same way is either naive, or as disingenuous as the Conservative MPs who defend the inexcusable are. If he had any respect for the office he holds, he’d have resigned months ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal