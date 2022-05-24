Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:20 pm
Rishi Sunak is reported to be planning to unveil the new financial package on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.

Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.

Energy prices
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley appeared before the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on Tuesday (House of Commons/PA)

It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.

He said this was due to the market coping with “once-in-a-generation” price changes “not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s”.

Reports have stated a new windfall tax on energy firms would be used to help those who are struggling – an option previously suggested by Labour and some senior Tories.

The Times said other measures which could be introduced include increases in the warm homes discount, winter fuel allowance and a cut in council tax, while a VAT cut is said to be being mooted.

The announcement is also reported to be going ahead as a way to take some of the heat off the Government following the publication of Ms Gray’s full report into partygate, which is expected on Wednesday.

But a Downing Street spokesman told the BBC he would “refute any suggestion” an announcement would be timed to distract from the report.

Energy bills
Reports have stated a new windfall tax on energy firms would be used to help those who are struggling (Peter Byrne/PA)

Last week, Mr Sunak gave a speech at the CBI annual dinner, where he said there is a “collective responsibility to help the most vulnerable in our society”.

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, and while we can’t shield everyone from the global challenges we face, we’re supporting British families to navigate the months ahead with a £22 billion package of support.

“That includes saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep more of the money they earn – benefiting over a million families by around £1,000 a year, and providing millions of households with up to £350 each to help with rising energy bills.

“The Chancellor has been clear that as the situation evolves, our response will evolve – and we stand ready to do more.”

