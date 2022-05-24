Labour MSP launches consultation ahead of Bill for drug consumption rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour MSP launches consultation ahead of Bill for drug consumption rooms

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Overdose prevention centres could save lives, Paul Sweeney has said (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
A Labour MSP says Scotland needs to have a “grown-up debate” about introducing drug consumption rooms.

Paul Sweeney plans to bring forward a member’s Bill at Holyrood that would allow for such facilities – also known as overdose prevention centres (OPCs) – to be set up north of the border.

The same legislation would also abolish the existing Scottish Drugs Death Taskforce, with Mr Sweeney insisting the organisation “longer commands the confidence of the public or those working in the sector”.

Instead, he proposes an independent Scottish Drug Death Council be set up to tackle the drugs death crisis that he said is “currently gripping Scotland”.

He spoke out as he launched a consultation on his proposed Drug Death Prevention (Scotland) Bill.

Mr Sweeney’s proposals would create a legal basis for establishing OPCs in Scotland, with a licensing framework set up to govern and regulate such centres.

It comes after the MSP volunteered at an unofficial facility, which is operated by campaigner, Peter Krykant.

And while he stressed reversing Scotland’s drug death toll would require a “a multi-faceted public health approach”, Mr Sweeney insisted: “Overdose prevention centres must be part of that.”

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney has launched a consultation prior to bringing forward a member’s Bill at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

He stated: “They are not a silver bullet, no one approach is, but our ambition here is implement changes that will save lives and overdose prevention centres will do that.”

Speaking about his time volunteering with Mr Krykant, he said: “I saw overdoses being reversed, lives being saved and people who use drugs being treated with dignity and respect, often for the first time in their lives.

“We were warned that we were breaking the law, but not one volunteer was ever charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I am confident that overdose prevention centres can be established legally, and the diversion from prosecution policy introduced by the Lord Advocate means that the police have discretion not to arrest people who use drugs for being in possession of drugs.”

Mr Sweeney said that the current Drug Death Taskforce “has been mired in recent months by resignations due to perceived Government interference” and as such it was “time for a fresh start”.

The alternative Scottish Drug Death Council he has proposed would be enshrined in law, Mr Sweeney said, with “operational independence from Government”.

He continued: “It would place a far greater emphasis on the lived experience of people who currently use drugs and those with lived experience of doing so in the past.

“That is hugely important, and I am hopeful these steps would restore confidence in its work.”

He stated: “The drug death crisis is the biggest single issue facing our country. Every six hours, one of our fellow citizens dies of a preventable drug-related death and we need to do everything we can to resolve that.

“Overdose prevention centres are one tool at our disposal, and I look forward to a grown-up, constructive debate about how we all work together to set them up in Scotland.”

