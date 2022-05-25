Products will increase in price as blockade prevents access to Ukraine ports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Products will increase in price as blockade prevents access to Ukraine ports

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 10:47 am
People receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
People receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)

Staple food products are set to increase in price as Russian navy blockades are preventing commercial shipping to Ukrainian ports, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Since the start of the war, prices have already jumped up for some vital food supplies as a result of a Ukrainian grains not being able to be exported.

Calls have been made for the international community to help, with Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK stating that the international community has a responsibility to reopen Ukraine’s grain exports.

So far, the UK and allies have said there are “no current plans” for Royal Navy warships to help break Russia’s blockade.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said: “There has been no significant merchant shipping activity in or out of Odessa since the start of the war. Russia’s subsequent naval blockade of key Black Sea ports has deterred the commercial shipping industry from operating in the area.

“Ukraine’s overland export mechanisms are highly unlikely to substitute for the shortfall in shipping capacity caused by the Russian blockade. As a result, significant supplies of Ukrainian grain remain in storage unable to be exported.

“Fighting has already placed indirect pressure on global grain prices. While the threat of Russia’s naval blockade continues to deter access by commercial shipping to Ukrainian ports, the resulting supply shortfalls will further increase the price of many staple products.”

Russia Ukraine War
People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)

During an interview on TalkTv’s The News Desk on Tuesday, Vadym Prystaiko said President Volodymyr Zelensky is working with the UK Government to force an end to the blockade.

He added: “I believe that all of us, we have responsibility (to) other nations and their food security. There are so many unrests around the globe and lives will be threatened.

“Of all these people, Ukraine will survive, we have enough food and grains, at least grains for us… I believe that a viable solution is the ports to be unblocked. And this is something we’re working with your governments with the rest of the governments around the globe.”

A UK Government spokesperson said on Tuesday it was continuing to work “intensively” with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal