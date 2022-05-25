Simon Case: Whitehall high flyer caught up in the partygate scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Case: Whitehall high flyer caught up in the partygate scandal

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:28 am
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Aaron Chown/PA)

Simon Case, the Whitehall high flyer who was drafted in to help deal with Covid, is among those to have had their wings singed in the scandal over lockdown parties.

The 43-year-old had already held a series of senior civil service posts when in April 2020 he was seconded from his role as private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge to work on the Cabinet Office response to the pandemic.

Within three months of what was intended to be a temporary return to government, he was made a permanent secretary with responsibility for running No 10.

And in September that year he capped a meteoric rise with his appointment as head of the Home Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary – the youngest person to hold the position since 1916.

Regional cabinet meeting – Staffordshire
Simon Case (left) with Boris Johnson during a regional Cabinet in Stoke on Trent earlier this month (Oli Scarff/PA)

Inevitably such a rapid ascent ruffled feathers in Whitehall where there was said to have been “shock” at his elevation over more senior officials.

It was reported that he was handpicked for the role by Boris Johnson amid frustration among ministers at what they saw as the faltering response of the Government machine to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Case first joined the Civil Service in 2006 having read history at Cambridge followed by a PhD at Queen Mary University of London.

In the course of his career he held a variety of positions including working on the 2012 London Olympics, director of strategy at the GCHQ spy agency, serving as private secretary to prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, and working on the Irish border issue in the now defunct Department for Exiting the EU.

In 2018 he left Whitehall to become private secretary and closest adviser to the Duke of Cambridge.

On his return to Government, Mr Case found himself dealing with the fall out from the Greensill lobbying scandal, centring on the activities of Mr Cameron – his former boss – as well as the continuing pandemic.

When the “partygate” affair erupted in late 2021, he was tasked by Mr Johnson with leading an internal inquiry as he sought to quell the growing political storm.

Just a week later however he was forced to recuse himself from the investigation after it was reported that there had been a gathering in his private office and the job was handed to Sue Gray.

While Mr Case escaped being fined in the subsequent police investigation by Scotland Yard, it was reported that he was being lined up to carry the can when Ms Gray delivered her final report.

It prompted allies of Mr Johnson to take the unusual step on the morning of publication of letting it be known that he would not be resigning and would not be sacked by the Prime Minister.

