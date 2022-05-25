Government points to new history curriculum after criticism from Troy Deeney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Government points to new history curriculum after criticism from Troy Deeney

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 1:37 pm
Footballer Troy Deeney (James Manning/PA)
Footballer Troy Deeney (James Manning/PA)

The Department for Education has pointed to plans to develop a model history curriculum by 2024 amid criticism from footballer Troy Deeney, who is campaigning to diversify the national teaching programme.

The Birmingham City forward launched a petition and wrote an open letter to the Government in February calling for the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minority communities to be made mandatory in schools.

His open letter got an immediate response from Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and a meeting between the pair was held in March.

The lack of progress since has “disappointed” the footballer, and his campaign featured in a Channel 4 documentary broadcast on Monday titled Troy Deeney: Where’s My History?

Deeney welcomed the pleasant nature of Mr Zahawi but insisted he wanted “a bit more” to have happened.

A Department for Education spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are developing a new model history curriculum in partnership with history curriculum experts, historians and school leaders to further support the teaching of high-quality, knowledge-rich content.

“Its purpose is to tell the story of how we shaped, and were shaped by, our relationships with the rest of the world.