Boris Johnson dismisses booze ban in No 10 after Gray findings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson dismisses booze ban in No 10 after Gray findings

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 7:04 pm
Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson has dismissed the idea of an alcohol ban in No 10 despite the Sue Gray inquiry detailing chaotic scenes of drunken debauchery during lockdown restrictions.

The Prime Minister told Tory MPs on Wednesday that Britain may not have won the Second World War if there had been a booze ban in Downing Street under Winston Churchill.

One Conservative challenged Mr Johnson during a meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on whether he would impose a prohibition after the senior civil servant’s report.

Ms Gray described officials drinking so heavily they were sick, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

A source in the room said: “He made the point he’s not a big drinker himself but had alcohol been banned in 1940 we might not have won the Second World War.”

The Tory party source argued it would be wrong to ban alcohol at events with foreign dignitaries, charities and other guests who attend Downing Street.

But he added: “There’s recognition that part of decompressing at the end of a long day involves having a drink but not checking out at 4am absolutely legless, having been rude to a member of staff, having thrown up over a sofa.”

Ms Gray’s inquiry also detailed how staff carried on drinking in No 10 until the early hours at parties on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, with the last person not leaving until 4.20am.

But the source insisted Mr Johnson had been keen to emphasise that No 10 was not like a “Saturday night in July in Ibiza”, and staff were working hard on the pandemic response.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal