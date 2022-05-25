International applications to UK universities to rise by 50% – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International applications to UK universities to rise by 50% – report

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Applications to UK universities are set to rise by nearly 50% within five years from international students, according to new figures from Ucas.

In a survey of more than 1,200 students across 116 countries planning to study internationally, factors such as global admiration of the NHS and the English language were important for those considering university in the UK.

Ucas forecasts that the volume of international undergraduate applicants will increase by 46% to 208,500 by 2026.

The Ucas and College Board’s new report – Where Next? What influences the choices international students make? – shows that during the pandemic, 88% of students viewed the UK as either a positive or very positive place to study, while 77% said they were applying because of the country’s strong academic reputation.

Students from different countries had varying reasons for wanting to study abroad, with 80% of Nigerian students wanting to gain skills that would help them in their careers, while 75% of Indian students said that the most important factor in their decision were the “better quality” universities found abroad compared with those at home.

Students are also five times more likely to say securing a job in their destination country, rather than their home nation, is their top priority.

International students were also found to be highly independent, with over half saying their own research had informed their choice of country to study in, while just 1% referenced their teachers.

And around two thirds (69%) of international applicants applying to the UK say they are intending to self-fund, compared with 4% of domestic students.

They are also more likely to prioritise the university they wish to study at than their subject choice – 55% of international students enter high-tariff universities in the UK, 27 percentage points higher than UK students.

More than 70% of applicants who gain places from Singapore, China and Malaysia enter higher tariff universities in the UK.

In 2021, more than half of international students accepted through Ucas to study in the UK came from seven countries – China, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Portugal, the US and Ireland – with two in every nine coming from China.

Nigeria, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also seen a surge in applications to the UK in recent years.

Clare Marchant, Ucas chief executive, said: “International students are showing extraordinary resilience – the universal appeal of living and studying in another country continues.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, international students have pursued the opportunities available to them and we forecast sustained growth in interest to study in the UK to continue into the next decade.

“Our findings from this joint research with College Board focus on international students’ mindsets and what they want from their higher education experience.

“To continue to inspire and support international students to cross borders, the global higher education community should personalise applicants’ experiences, using information that’s relevant and useful for specific countries to share the outstanding opportunities on offer.”

Linda Liu, College Board’s vice president of international, said, “As we are on the precipice of the world reopening, these results reaffirm the desire of so many students to study in another country. We see this desire manifest in our programs at the College Board, from the many students who want to send their SAT scores to universities outside of their home country to the record-setting number of students taking AP (Advanced Placement) exams outside the US.”

