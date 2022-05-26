Rishi Sunak’s spending plans at a glance: a windfall tax and a universal grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak’s spending plans at a glance: a windfall tax and a universal grant

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 3:21 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new support package (PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new support package (PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has returned to the Commons to unveil a new £15 billion emergency package of measures to support households through the cost-of-living crisis.

Just two months after his last set-piece spending announcement, he announced a U-turn to hit oil and gas giants with a windfall tax to fund a raft of new measures.

With targeted support to those who need it most and a grant to ease energy bills for all households, here is a quick look at the details.

– Windfall

Though Mr Sunak did not use the word “windfall”, having spent months opposing the move, he did announce an “energy profits levy” to raise around £5 billion in a year.

The temporary tax will hit oil and gas firms by 25% on extraordinary profits, which have surged because of the invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

An 80% investment allowance was also announced in order to calm Conservative nerves that the move will dent North Sea firms’ investment, to save them 91p for every £1 they spend.

But it will not necessarily be a one-off, with the Treasury saying it will be “phased out” as “prices return to historically more normal levels”.

– A universal grant

The Chancellor acknowledged the situation has worsened since he announced the energy bills discount, which was effectively a £200 loan.

Windfall tax warning
Oil and gas firms have voiced opposition to a windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

He has doubled it to a £400 discount on bills for all households from October, and has now genuinely made it a grant that will not need to be paid back.

The Treasury priced the measure at £6 billion, with officials expecting the £10 billion gap between the windfall tax and the spending to be raised through borrowing.

– Targeted measures

Worth £5.4 billion, more than eight million of the lowest income households will receive a £650 one-off payment. It will apply to households on Universal Credit, Tax Credits, Pension Credit and legacy benefits.

Additional one-off payments of £300 will go to pensioners alongside the winter fuel payment this winter, at a cost of £2.5 billion.

Worth £900 million, those receiving disability benefits will receive a £150 cost of living payment by September

