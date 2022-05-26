SNP furious as Labour do deal to take control of Edinburgh city council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP furious as Labour do deal to take control of Edinburgh city council

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:29 pm
Labour will run the City of Edinburgh Council with Cammy Day as leader (City of Edinburgh Council/PA)
Labour will run the City of Edinburgh Council with Cammy Day as leader (City of Edinburgh Council/PA)

The SNP have reacted with fury after Scottish Labour agreed a deal to run Edinburgh’s city council.

Labour will lead the city as a minority administration after Liberal Democrats and Conservative councillors backed their proposals to run the capital on Thursday.

Labour’s Cammy Day, the new council leader, said he was “delighted and extremely honoured” an agreement was reached.

He said: “I’m confident our collaborative approach will lead to far more consensual and co-operative decision-making and I look forward to working closely across all parties, delivering positive changes and policies for the good of our great capital city and its residents.”

His party were 19 seats short of a majority at the City Chambers, but with the backing of the Liberal Democrats and the Tories, they had 34 of the council’s 63 seats and were able to block an SNP-Green deal.

Two Labour councillors abstained from the vote, but the amendment to hand control to Mr Day’s party was carried by 32 votes to 29.

Adam McVey, the ousted SNP council leader, described the deal as a “right-wing coalition” which he pledged to hold to account.

In the May council election, the SNP remained the largest party with 19 councillors.

The Lib Dems doubled their councillor count to 12.

The Scottish Greens added two councillors, taking them to 10 members, while the Scottish Conservatives suffered heavy losses, with voters cutting their councillor count in half to just nine in City Chambers.

Mr McVey said that “people across Edinburgh could not have more strongly rejected the Tories at the council elections but Labour are happy to override their wishes and hand the Tories power in our city”.

“The Tories have inflicted over a decade of austerity on families across our city and are now responsible for a cost-of-living crisis which is crippling households across the country. It beggars belief that Labour would reward them for that by inviting them to share power on our council,” the Leith councillor said.

“It is truly insulting to people across our city for Labour to try and hide the deal they are doing.

“If they are too ashamed to admit it, then maybe they should reflect on that and not try to trick people into believing their spin. This is a coalition and the SNP will hold Labour, the Tories and Lib Dems to account.”

As part of the deal with Labour, the Tories and the LibDems will win control of key non-political posts on the authority, including the licensing and development management sub-committees.

Also at the meeting, Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Robert Aldridge was appointed city’s 248th lord provost.

He will serve as Edinburgh’s civil head where he will convene all further meetings of the council and will represent the city as part of a variety of organisations including the Fringe Festival and the Royal Edinburgh Mile Tattoo.

He has served as councillor for the Drum Brae and Gyle ward for 38 years – making him the council’s longest serving member.

