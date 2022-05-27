Government has ‘no evidence’ multi-billion pound projects are effective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government has ‘no evidence’ multi-billion pound projects are effective

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 8:05 am
The Treasury has been urged to work with the Cabinet Office to keep track of evaluations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has “no evidence” that spending hundreds of billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on major projects is working, MPs have said.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee said that Government activity is not being evaluated “robustly or at all” and that it does not know what works to improve outcomes.

It said the Prime Minister’s Implementation Unit found in December 2019 that only 8% of the £432 billion spent on major projects had “robust” impact evaluation plans in place, while 64% of spend had no evaluation arrangements.

The Committee has also urged for better transparency around how cash is being spent on projects, stating: “Transparency is critical for the public to understand the evidence behind decisions and how money is being spent [and] also allows departments to learn lessons from past projects and from each other.”

It added: “Ministers have the final say on whether evaluations should be published, and some parts of government are reluctant to publish their evaluations.”

The MPs recommended the Treasury work with the Cabinet Office to publish a tracker with details of evaluations including their planned publication date, and explanations from departments where publication is delayed or withheld.

It added the two departments should also set out their objectives for improving the evaluation systems and how it is measured.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Government spends hundreds of billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on major projects with no evidence what is working or idea what to do when it isn’t.

“The Home Office describes its Rwanda refugee policy as ‘experimental and novel’ – so much that the Permanent Secretary sought a direction from the Minister to spend the money required, because it could not be shown that the programme will deliver its objectives with value for taxpayers’ money.

Dame Meg Hillier speaking in Commons
Dame Meg Hillier MP said Government must prove it is delivering (JESSICA TAYLOR/PA)

“Now we are told that the terms of the agreement with the Rwandan government may trump transparency to the UK taxpayer.

“That is absolutely unacceptable. Facing intertwined crises in our environment, energy supply and cost-of-living, every penny counts. Government must show its cards and prove it is delivering or stop a programme quickly when it doesn’t deliver – not gamble away taxpayers’ money.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Evaluation is crucial to informing spending decisions. The Government created the Evaluation Task Force to bolster its evaluation capability and the Treasury made evaluation a key part of the 2020 and 2021 spending reviews.

“The Procurement Bill will build on this work, requiring transparency publications on contract performance and allowing public sector organisations to ban underperforming suppliers from bidding for new contracts.”

