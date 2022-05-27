Covid-19 hospital cases at lowest rate since last summer, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 hospital cases at lowest rate since last summer, says expert

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 8:55 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:17 pm
Professor Linda Bauld said the situation with Covid-19 was ‘more stable’ than previously (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Covid-19 hospital cases have fallen to their lowest rate since last summer, an expert has said.

Professor Linda Bauld said on Friday that daily hospital cases with the virus had dropped to less than 50, the first time the figure has dropped so low in almost a year.

She also added there were “about 650” people in hospital with the virus, compared to more than 2,000 last month.

“We’ve seen a significant decline in levels of infection in the community,” she told BBC Radio Scotland on Friday.

“The (Office for National Statistics) infection survey will have some results out today that shows another drop.”

She added: “That R number – which nobody is hearing about any more, but is still with us – is well below … it’s between 0.7 and 0.9.”

However, Prof Bauld stressed that the virus had not gone away and the potential for new variants continues.

The Omicron variant, which spread aggressively during the winter, caused a surge in cases.

“We’re not saying that everything’s over because we may see new variants, and we may see surges in infection again, but we do seem to be in a much more stable situation,” she said.

When asked if holidays during the summer could change the Covid-19 landscape in Scotland, Prof Bauld said that travel was “less of a concern than it was”.

On Friday, the ONS infection survey estimated one in 40 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to May 21, equating to 135,400 people or 2.57% of the population.

The figure rose slightly from the previous week, where one in 45 were estimated to have the virus, the equivalent of 122,200 people or 2.32% of the population.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government adviser said “the risk to the general public is low” from monkeypox, after it was announced on Thursday that three cases have been recorded in Scotland.

