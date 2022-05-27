Tough decisions on ‘taxing and axing’ ahead of spending review, IFS says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tough decisions on ‘taxing and axing’ ahead of spending review, IFS says

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 5:25 pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s spending review will face “tough decisions” between “axing, taxing or hoping for extra funding”, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

The Scottish Resource Spending Review report by IFS economists said the finance review will be “no easy task” as the economy faces a £3.5 billion deficit by 2026/27 – the equivalent of £640 per person.

This figure could shift to a £10 billion shortfall or a £4 billion surplus, according to Government predictions, but the IFS has warned a “substantial” gap is likely.

On Tuesday, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will announce a multi-year resource spending review for the first time in more than a decade.

Kate Forbes comments
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (Jane Barlow/PA)

It will set out spending plans to help the Scottish Government meet child poverty targets, address climate change and “secure a stronger, fairer, greener economy”.

But economists have warned the Scottish Government may have to consider axing some policy commitments or increasing taxes to cover the shortfall.

Ministers could also ask Westminster for more funding, or overspend in the hope that the UK Government boosts its funding or gives Scotland more borrowing powers.

“Difficult choices on Scottish tax and spending over the next few years will eventually have to be faced,” the IFS said.

“Political considerations – including those related to the Scottish Government’s desire for another independence referendum – will undoubtably play a role in whether those choices are made clear next week or not.

“Announcing them could be delayed but they can’t be avoided for long.”

Opposition politicians have condemned Scottish Government “misspending” which has led to the “black hole” in the budget.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “Their forecasts are a damning indictment of the SNP Government’s economic mismanagement and will be deeply concerning to both Scottish taxpayers and the wider public.

“There is already a huge black hole in the Scottish Government’s budget and now economists are telling us it has just got a whole lot bigger thanks to the profligacy of Nicola Sturgeon.

“The financial shortfall is the product of incompetence from an SNP Government which has squandered taxpayers’ money on a whole range of failed public sector projects, of which the ferries fiasco is top of the long list.”

Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said the report “lays bare the price of SNP failure”.

He added: “”It is clear that the spending review, due next week, will spell out the heavy cost all Scots will have to pay for nationalists prioritising constitution over the economy.

“This will be counted in lost jobs, cuts to public services and few will be able to forgive the SNP for it.”

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes said: “The IFS are right to highlight the challenges caused by rising inflation and by uncertain UK Government funding decisions, which can dramatically reduce Scotland’s budget at the drop of a hat.

“While the Chancellor offered some support to households, he has done nothing to support the public sector and public sector workers, who have helped the country through the pandemic, in the face of rising costs.

“Our budget is already worth less this year as a result of inflation and – without the borrowing levers available to other governments – the Scottish Government faces challenging spending decisions.

“The spending review is not a budget but it will set out how, within those limited means and powers, we will focus our resources to help with the cost-of-living crisis, to tackle child poverty – which is only being exacerbated by the actions of the UK Government – to grow our economy and to support our public sector.”

