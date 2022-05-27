Shell questions lack of windfall tax relief for green investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shell questions lack of windfall tax relief for green investments

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 4:23 pm
The oil giant warned about ‘uncertainty’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The oil giant warned about ‘uncertainty’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Oil giant Shell has questioned the Government’s decision not to allow its green investment to count towards the tax relief it will get from the new windfall tax.

Activists hit out at the tax’s relief system, which encourages new investment to extract more oil and gas from the North Sea.

It does not incentivise investment in renewable energy.

Shell had originally seemed to welcome the new system after it was announced on Thursday.

It said that a tax relief that could give it 91p back for every £1 it invested in the UK was “a critical principle in the new levy.”

But after sleeping on it, bosses appeared to have some new thoughts on the way the relief works.

“In its current form the levy creates uncertainty about the investment climate for North Sea oil and gas for the coming years,” it said.

“And, longer term, the proposed tax reliefs for investment don’t extend to the renewable energy system we want to drive forward in the UK and invest in very substantially.

“When making plans for the next decade and beyond, we need certainty.”

The Gannet Alpha platform (Ken Taylor/Shell/PA)
The Gannet Alpha platform (Ken Taylor/Shell/PA)

On Thursday the Chancellor announced a £15 billion support package for households around the country to offset some of the rising energy bills.

At the same time he said that the Government would try to raise £5 billion by slapping an extra 25% on the tax that North Sea oil producers pay to HM Revenue and Customs.

It came with a promise that the firms can claim heavy tax relief if they invest in the UK, but only for investments in oil and gas.

This decision was criticised by environmental campaigners.

Shell said: “We understand the worry for millions of people about how high energy costs are challenging their household budgets – and the need for support to help make ends meet.

“But at the same time, we must sustain investment in securing supplies of oil and gas the UK needs today, while allocating future spend for the low-carbon energies we want to build for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal