Period products locator app hits milestone of more than 1,000 locations

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has hailed an “important” milestone for a mobile app which helps people find free period products across Scotland.

The PickUpMyPeriod locator app has now linked to more than 1,000 places across the country.

The app, launched in January, helps people source locations where free period products are available.

It is part of work that saw Scotland become the first country in the world to make period products widely available for free.

The Period Products (Scotland) Bill puts a legal duty on local authorities to ensure that free products are available in their facilities, including schools.

Ms Robison said: “The PickUpMyPeriod locator now connects to over 1,000 locations across Scotland, making it easier than ever for people to access free period products when they need them.

“This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the rising cost of living.”

Marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day, she also highlighted Scottish Government support for a project to help Rwandans make and see reusable products in their communities.

The Scottish Government has provided WaterAid with £100,000 to equip women in the African country with the skills, tools and materials they need to produce affordable and reusable period pads, enabling them to create a steady income.

She added: “As we celebrate these world-leading achievements this Menstrual Hygiene Day, it is important to remember that not everyone has access to period products.

“However, it is inspiring to see other countries around the world taking our approach to period dignity.”

Ms Robison continued: “We recognise that period dignity goes beyond provision of free period products, which is why we have also provided funding for a period dignity website for employers, run a successful anti-stigma campaign, and improved the menstrual health resources available for teachers.”

Elizabeth McKernan, partnerships manager at WaterAid Scotland said: “This year, we are focusing on the importance of having the right information and the right products and resources needed for a safe, healthy period.

“We believe that no one should be left in the dark, or in the red, when it comes to periods.

“That means, making sure that people have decent education about their menstrual cycle and menstrual hygiene, clean water to wash with and decent toilets to manage their period, and sanitary products to keep clean.

“We welcome the important work here in Scotland by the Scottish Government and their support for our work in Rwanda, which is helping women and girls to manage their period with dignity.”