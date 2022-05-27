Period products locator app hits milestone of more than 1,000 locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Period products locator app hits milestone of more than 1,000 locations

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Sanitary products are now available for free in thousands of locations across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sanitary products are now available for free in thousands of locations across Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has hailed an “important” milestone for a mobile app which helps people find free period products across Scotland.

The PickUpMyPeriod locator app has now linked to more than 1,000 places across the country.

The app, launched in January, helps people source locations where free period products are available.

It is part of work that saw Scotland become the first country in the world to make period products widely available for free.

The Period Products (Scotland) Bill puts a legal duty on local authorities to ensure that free products are available in their facilities, including schools.

Senscot funding
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison has praised the milestone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Robison said: “The PickUpMyPeriod locator now connects to over 1,000 locations across Scotland, making it easier than ever for people to access free period products when they need them.

“This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the rising cost of living.”

Marking World Menstrual Hygiene Day, she also highlighted Scottish Government support for a project to help Rwandans make and see reusable products in their communities.

The Scottish Government has provided WaterAid with £100,000 to equip women in the African country with the skills, tools and materials they need to produce affordable and reusable period pads, enabling them to create a steady income.

She added: “As we celebrate these world-leading achievements this Menstrual Hygiene Day, it is important to remember that not everyone has access to period products.

“However, it is inspiring to see other countries around the world taking our approach to period dignity.”

Ms Robison continued: “We recognise that period dignity goes beyond provision of free period products, which is why we have also provided funding for a period dignity website for employers, run a successful anti-stigma campaign, and improved the menstrual health resources available for teachers.”

Elizabeth McKernan, partnerships manager at WaterAid Scotland said: “This year, we are focusing on the importance of having the right information and the right products and resources needed for a safe, healthy period.

“We believe that no one should be left in the dark, or in the red, when it comes to periods.

“That means, making sure that people have decent education about their menstrual cycle and menstrual hygiene, clean water to wash with and decent toilets to manage their period, and sanitary products to keep clean.

“We welcome the important work here in Scotland by the Scottish Government and their support for our work in Rwanda, which is helping women and girls to manage their period with dignity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal