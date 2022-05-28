Scots face ‘difficult financial position’ amid IFS tax warnings – Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scots face ‘difficult financial position’ amid IFS tax warnings – Kate Forbes

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 12:03 am
Scotland faces a £3.5 billion deficit as Kate Forbes outlines a four-year spending review. (Jane Barlow/PA).
Scotland faces a £3.5 billion deficit as Kate Forbes outlines a four-year spending review. (Jane Barlow/PA).

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said Scotland faces a “very difficult financial position” over the next few years amid rising tax warnings from leading economists.

Ms Forbes said laying out Scotland’s spending priorities will be essential to a stronger economy as the country bounces back from the pandemic and tackles the cost-of-living crisis.

But ahead of the resource spending review on Tuesday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned Ministers face “tough decisions” on axing key policy priorities or increasing taxes to plug an estimated £3.5 billion budget gap by 2026/27.

The shortfall is the equivalent of £640 per person and the IFS have warned it could rise even higher.

Scottish Budget 2022-23
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will deliver the spending review on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA).

It will be the first time a multi-year spending review has been announced in more than a decade as Ms Forbes sets out plans to focus public sector funds to achieve ambitions to tackle child poverty, reach net zero and deliver sustainable services for the future.

She said: “These are challenging times, and we need to be canny with our spending, but I’m confident that if we work together we can get through this cost-of-living crisis and still achieve our ambitions.

“That means tackling child poverty, driving our economic recovery from Covid and achieving net zero, while building a stronger public sector that is sustainable for the future.

“We face a very difficult financial position over the next few years with funding increases below inflation levels and the challenge of recovering from the pandemic without the financial tools available to every other government in the world.

“That means that while the spending review is not a budget, it will include difficult decisions, to ensure we can really focus on supporting households and services at this time.

“The Resource Spending Review will detail the funding available over the coming years to achieve these goals, and it will be published alongside the Medium-Term Financial Strategy (MTFS) which gives economic context to the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead.”

But opposition parties have condemned the Scottish Government’s spending “mismanagement”.

Scottish Conservatives finance spokesperson Liz Smith MSP said: “It appears Kate Forbes’ response to warnings from the IFS of a £3.5 billion black hole in the SNP Government’s spending plans is to stick her fingers in her ears.

“Years of economic mismanagement by the SNP – including squandering taxpayers’ cash on failed public sector projects like the ferries fiasco – has left Scotland’s finances in a perilous state. Yet there is no acknowledgement of this in Ms Forbes’ pre-spending review spin.

“The reality is Scots face big public spending cuts, huge tax rises or a combination of both if the SNP are to bridge the huge funding gap they’ve created.”

Daniel Johnson, Scottish Labour finance spokesperson, said the IFS assessment “laid bare” the price of  “SNP economic failure”.

He said: “It is clear that the spending review will reveal the heavy cost of the SNP economic mismanagement.

“You can hear them trying to get the excuses in now, but the truth is that during a cost-of-living crisis, Scots will pay for nationalists prioritising the constitution over the economy.

“This will be counted in lost jobs, cuts to public services and few will be able to forgive the SNP for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal