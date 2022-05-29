Johnson ‘planning to expose petrol stations not passing on duty cuts’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prime Minister plans to “expose” petrol stations that fail to pass on lower fuel prices from the Government’s fuel duty cut, it has been reported.

The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, but this week figures showed average petrol prices exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time.

Retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson has ordered Department for Transport officials to draw up plans to target petrol stations that choose not to pass on the cut to customers.

According to the paper, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested a “pump watch” name-and-shame scheme. Ministers reportedly opted against the idea of a windfall tax for petrol retailers.

A Downing Street source said: “Officials are considering mechanisms available to expose those companies that aren’t passing on tax benefits to consumers.”