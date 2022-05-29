RAF and Royal Navy will help keep fans safe at Qatar World Cup, says MoD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

RAF and Royal Navy will help keep fans safe at Qatar World Cup, says MoD

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 12:35 pm
Stock image of RAF Typhoons taking of from Royal Air Force Coningsby. It comes as the MoD has announced the RAF and Royal Navy will help keep fans safe at the World Cup in Qatar. Credit – MoD/ PA
Stock image of RAF Typhoons taking of from Royal Air Force Coningsby. It comes as the MoD has announced the RAF and Royal Navy will help keep fans safe at the World Cup in Qatar. Credit – MoD/ PA

The Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy will help keep fans safe at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Government has announced.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the RAF and the Navy will help to counter terrorism and other threats to the tournament, which is due to take place in the country from November 21 to December 18.

The announcement comes after the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, visited the UK last week and met Boris Johnson.

The move will include maritime security support from the Royal Navy, advanced venue search training, operational planning and command and control support, and further specialist advice.

The RAF will support counter-terrorism efforts through air security operations alongside the Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF), the MoD revealed.

The Joint Typhoon Squadron, also known as 12 Squadron, based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and operated by RAF and QEAF pilots, will be deployed to tackle threats to supporters.

This joint squadron was formed in June 2020 and has exercised regularly in Qatar. The World Cup deployment coincides with one that was already planned, the MoD said.

QEAF is overseeing air security for the World Cup, delivering the majority of operations.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Making sure citizens from across the world can enjoy attending the World Cup, Britain and Qatar will join forces to provide air policing in the skies above the tournament.

“I am delighted that our joint squadron with the Qatari Emiri Air Force of Typhoons will patrol the airspace during the tournament.”

The MoD said Qatar is the only partner with whom the RAF operates joint squadrons – 11 Squadron Qatari Emiri Air Force, the Joint Hawk Training Squadron at RAF Leeming and 12 Squadron, the Joint Typhoon Squadron at RAF Coningsby.

These partnerships aim to give RAF personnel increased flying hours, provide the Qatari Emiri Air Force with access to RAF accredited training and see long-term investment in RAF infrastructure and training facilities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal