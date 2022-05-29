Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 8:05 pm
The alleged evening gathering was said to have taken place hours after the PM’s birthday celebrations on June 19 2020 (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)
Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.

Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.

In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice each.

According to The Sunday Times, there is possible evidence of a second gathering taking place a few hours after the Cabinet room party, with Mrs Johnson said to have been in the Downing Street flat with “several friends”.

The event was not investigated by Ms Gray, the newspaper said, despite her team being informed of it in January.

The paper said an aide possesses messages sent by Mrs Johnson at around 6.15pm appearing to notify her husband, after his aide had informed her the Prime Minister was coming up to the residence, that she was in the No 11 flat “with an unspecified number of male friends”.

The anonymous aide has reportedly since written to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to inform him of the alleged gathering.

Angela Rayner has written to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case over the fresh claims of a birthday gathering in the Downing Street flat (Oli Scarff/PA)

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, has followed-up by writing to Mr Case calling on him to release correspondence that relates to an alleged evening meet-up.

She told the head of the Civil Service: “It is crucial that you now advise the Prime Minister to come clean about his involvement in this apparently rule-breaking gathering.

“Given the public interest at stake, I request that you make public his correspondence pertaining to this event and his whereabouts on the date of Friday June 19 2020 and publish the relevant messages you have received, as well as handing them over to the Privileges Committee to consider as part of their investigation.”

In her letter, Ms Rayner also asked whether Mr Johnson had “notified” Scotland Yard “of his presence” at a gathering on the evening in question.

She told Mr Case that Downing Street had previously been asked about the evening birthday claims and had branded them “totally untrue”.

The senior opposition figure questioned who authorised that response and whether it would be “retracted on the basis that it was itself either misleading or false”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA)

The Cabinet Office said it seriously disputed the account of events as detailed in The Sunday Times.

The paper reported that the unnamed aide claimed to have told Ms Gray’s investigation that, while they did not want to forward the messages in their possession, they were prepared to come into the Cabinet Office to show investigators in person.

But the Cabinet Office said the person had not been willing to provide the messages or to meet in person, so their email exchange was forwarded to the police once the Operation Hillman inquiry started.

It is not known whether the police acted on the information but officers, when confirming what events were being investigated, did not list an incident on the evening of the Conservative Party leader’s June 2020 birthday.

The aforementioned aide later came back to Ms Gray’s team but the Cabinet Office said the probe had concluded by the time she approached them a second time.

The Prime Minister, following the conclusion of the Gray and police probes, faces a parliamentary investigation, with the Commons Privileges Committee set to look into whether he misled MPs with his reassurances that Covid rules were followed in No 10.

