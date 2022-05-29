MSP to submit ‘game-changing’ draft Right to Recovery Bill to tackle drug deaths

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will present “game-changing” draft legislation in Holyrood to tackle drug deaths.

Mr Ross is urging MSPs to rally behind the Right to Recovery Bill following a consultation which saw 77% of respondents in support of the plans.

The proposal would enshrine the right to receive “potentially life-saving” treatment including residential rehabilitation.

Addiction experts have been consulted throughout the process of drafting the Bill.

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross will present draft legislation on his Right to Recovery Bill to Holyrood on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross believes “radical but practical” action is needed to tackle drug deaths in Scotland.

He said: “Scotland has the worst record in Europe for drug deaths. This is a national tragedy that ought to shame the SNP Government who have presided over the huge rise in numbers.

“There is no one silver bullet in the fight against drug and alcohol deaths but I firmly believe Right to Recovery can be a game-changer.

“That’s because it has been drafted with the help of those with lived experience of addiction, and it will tackle one of the biggest obstacles to recovery those with addictions face: the scarcity of treatment available.

“Today it moves another step closer to the statute book, when I formally submit the final proposal to parliament.

“I would urge MSPs from across the parliament to back Right to Recovery. The current approach to drug and alcohol addiction clearly isn’t working, so radical but common sense action is required – and this Bill is that.

“The response to it from stakeholders – including charities, support groups, tenants’ associations and churches – was overwhelmingly positive at the consultation stage. Now it’s time for us politicians to get it enacted.”

Angela Constance, minister for drugs policy, said she had an open mind about whether legislation was needed.

She added: “Once the Bill has been published and I and others have had the opportunity to ensure that it will do what it says on the tin, I will give a view on it.

“I have an open mind about whether, at some point, we need to legislate.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will consider the draft Right to Recovery Bill and will respond in due course.

“Every drug death is a tragedy and we are committed to working across Government, Parliament and beyond, to deliver the National Mission to save and improve lives.

“As part of our national mission to tackle the drug deaths emergency we’ve allocated an additional £250 million over five years to improve and increase access to services for people affected by drug addiction – that includes investment of £100 million on residential rehabilitation to increase capacity and improve pathways to expand access to services for the most vulnerable.

“That investment will support delivery of our commitment to increasing the number of publicly funded residential rehabilitation placements by more than 300% by 2026.”