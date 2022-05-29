Labour call for answers on cross-border NHS referrals in an independent Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour call for answers on cross-border NHS referrals in an independent Scotland

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie has called for reassurances over cross-border healthcare should Scotland become independent.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie has called for reassurances over cross-border healthcare should Scotland become independent.

Scottish Labour have called for reassurance from the SNP that patients will still receive cross-border healthcare, should Scotland become independent.

The party says around £50 million has been spent on sending nearly 3,000 people south of the border for medical treatment in the last five years.

Last year 535 people travelled to England for treatment.

Patients from Scotland have received treatments such as transplants, gender reassignment surgery and specialist cancer treatment.

Now Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie has said the cross-border referrals are “testament” to working together as part of the United Kingdom.

Jackie Baillie
Jackie Baillie has called for reassurances that cross border healthcare would be protected in the event of Scottish Independence (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “With the SNP pressing on with their separatist agenda, we need answers from Nicola Sturgeon over how these people would receive the treatment they need with a hard border at Gretna.

“Increasingly specialist procedures require co-operation between the NHS in Scotland and the NHS in England. Getting that vital support is essential to secure the best possible outcomes for patients.

“We can’t have people missing out on vital medical treatment because of the SNP’s fixation with separating our country and their failure to strengthen our NHS.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal