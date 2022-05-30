Tories ‘in denial’ over Johnson, senior backbencher warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories ‘in denial’ over Johnson, senior backbencher warns

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 10:19 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:35 am
The Conservative Party is “in denial” over the scale of the problems it faces under Boris Johnson’s continued leadership, a senior backbencher has warned.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, said the party is on course to lose the next general election unless something changes.

There has been a steady trickle of Tory MPs calling for Mr Johnson to go following the damning report last week by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Many are shocked and angry at the picture it painted of a leadership culture which allowed raucous, alcohol-fuelled events to continue at a time when social gatherings were banned.

Tobias Ellwood
Tobias Ellwood has warned that the Tories face defeat at the next general election (House of Commons/PA)

At the same time, there is unhappiness that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s latest £21 billion support package for families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis will be part-funded by a windfall tax on the profits of the oil and gas companies – a move many MPs regard as profoundly un-Conservative.

Mr Ellwood, an outspoken critic of Mr Johnson, said the Conservative “brand” is being damaged by the ongoing controversies surrounding the Prime Minister.

“We still seem to be in denial. It’s time to shake off this partisan Stockholm syndrome, I believe,” he told Sky News.

“Our party brand is suffering. We will lose the next election on the current trajectory as reflected in recent elections.

“There is not only just a concern on the conduct of behaviour in Number 10, because that has breached the trust with the British people, it is now concerns about Number 10 thinking what our policies are.”

Sue Gray
Sue Gray criticised the leadership culture in No 10 (Gov.UK/PA)

Mr Ellwood poured scorn on reported plans by Mr Johnson to allow greater use of imperial weights and measures as part of a drive to rebuild support for the party among its traditional base.

“There will be some people in our party which will like this nostalgic policy in the hope that it’s enough to win the next election. But this is not the case. This is not one-nation Conservative thinking that is required to appeal beyond our base,” he said.

Mr Ellwood was heckled in the Commons last week when he called on Mr Johnson to go, but he said the amount of support he has received privately for what he was saying is “really interesting”.

More Tories in recent days have publicly announced that they want a confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership in response to his handling of the revelations about No 10 lockdown parties.

Under party rules Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, will be obliged to order a confidence vote if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter calling for one.

More than 20 MPs have publicly said they want a vote, although it is not clear whether all of them have written to Sir Graham while others may have putting in a letter without declaring it, making the exact numbers hard  to know.

Meanwhile, ministers are resisting calls for Ms Gray to reopen her investigation following reports that the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, hosted a party in the Downing Street flat on the night of his 56th birthday.

Mr Johnson was fined by police for taking part in a gathering in the Cabinet Room earlier in the day to mark the occasion but there was no mention in Ms Gray’s report of an evening event.

However technology minister Chris Philp insisted there had been a full investigation by both Ms Gray and the Metropolitan Police and that it is time to move on.

“We have had an unbelievably comprehensive set of investigations going on now for a period of nearly six months,” he told Sky News.

“So, having had two separate investigations, including by the police over many months, it is not immediately obvious to me that we need any more investigations when this has probably rightly been the most thoroughly investigated set of incidents in recent times.”

