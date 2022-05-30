Labour: All secondary pupils will have left by the time catch-up target is met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour: All secondary pupils will have left by the time catch-up target is met

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 10:51 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 12:45 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with pupils at a school (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with pupils at a school (PA)

Labour has criticised the Government over the pace of its education recovery package, saying that by the time its targets on tutoring are met, all current secondary pupils will have left school.

The party said its analysis of figures on take-up of the Government’s flagship national tutoring programme (NTP) show that whilst Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that pupils would receive 100 million hours of tutoring within three years, this target would not be met for five and a half years, when current secondary pupils will have left school.

The party’s analysis of the figures showed that in the 2021/22 academic year, where 1,197,332 tuition courses of 15 hours had been started, this equated to 17,959,980 hours this year, meaning that at current rates the 100 million hours target will be met in more than five years.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: “This Government’s farcical failure to help children recover lost learning threatens to limit their opportunities for decades to come.

“Millions of children will have left school before the Government delivers the support it promised. The Conservatives have ducked this generational challenge, leaving children, parents and teachers to pick up the pieces once again.

“Labour’s Children’s Recovery Plan would be delivering small group tutoring for all who need it, quality mental health support in every school and new before and afterschool activities for all children after the isolation of lockdowns.

“It’s high time this Government matched Labour’s ambitions for our children’s futures.”

Data published by the Government last week showed that, as of May 8, 165,230 out of 524,000 courses had begun through the NTP tuition partners pillar of the programme overseen by human resources company Randstad, while the academic mentors pillar, also managed by Randstad, had reached 45% of its target.

Randstad has lost the overall contract for next year, with tuition funding going directly to schools through the schools-led tutoring route, where take-up has been much higher.

Critics from schools and tuition providers have said the company’s systems were “dysfunctional”, leading to low uptake across the country.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “These projections don’t stand up; they are based on an academic year which hasn’t even finished. The national tutoring programme has already delivered 1.5 million tutoring courses, with 1.2 million courses starting in this academic year alone.

“From next year the national tutoring programme will be simplified, with all funding being provided directly to schools, and funding to support education recovery in secondary schools will double.”

