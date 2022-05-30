50% believe wrong people being held accountable over partygate – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

50% believe wrong people being held accountable over partygate – poll

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Half of Britons believe the wrong people will be held accountable for partygate, a new poll has found.

The Ipsos poll, conducted after the release of Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, found most people thought the civil servant’s investigation had been both thorough and independent.

However, only 41% of people told the pollster they were confident the report would lead to the right people being held accountable for breaking Covid rules while 50% said they were not confident.

So far there have been no resignations as a result of Ms Gray’s inquiry and the independence of her report has been questioned, with claims that she was lobbied not to name officials who attended events while England was in lockdown.

Sir Stephen House to stand down
Sir Stephen House, former chief constable of Police Scotland and acting head of the Met Police, defended the force’s investigation into the partygate scandal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ipsos found much lower levels of confidence in the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into partygate, which led to 126 fixed penalty notices being issued, including one to the Prime Minister.

Only 46% of people thought the police investigation had been thorough and independent, and 41% thought it had led to the right people being held accountable.

Some 51% said they were not confident that the right people had been held to account by the police.

Sir Stephen House, acting head of the Metropolitan Police, defended the force’s investigation last week, telling members of the Greater London Assembly that it had been conducted “without fear or favour”.

Ipsos also found that the publication of Ms Gray’s report had not diminished public support for the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The pollster found a slight increase in the number of people saying Boris Johnson should go, from 54% at the start of May to 58% following the release of Ms Gray’s report.

Cost of living crisis
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Sainsbury’s staff during a visit in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The same proportion supported his resignation in late January, at the height of the partygate allegations and includes 42% of those who voted Conservative in 2019.

Meanwhile, 54% of voters told Ipsos they thought the Government was doing a bad job at running the country compared with 49% at the start of May and 44% in June 2021.

But there was no great confidence that Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party would improve things, with only 36% saying they thought the opposition would do a better job and 29% saying it would make no difference.

Keiran Pedley, research director at Ipsos, said: “The publication of Sue Gray’s report does not appear to have led to a surge in support for Boris Johnson’s resignation but a clear majority still say they want him to go.

“The Conservatives will be concerned that increasing numbers of Britons think Boris Johnson’s Government is doing a bad job running the country but comforted somewhat that many are unconvinced Keir Starmer’s Labour would do a better job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal