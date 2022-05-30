Parents turn to Alexa and Google Home to help with ‘harder’ school homework

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Parents turn to Alexa and Google Home to help with ‘harder’ school homework

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 1:41 pm
Over two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey (PA)
Over two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey (PA)

More than two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey.

Research from TalkTalk found that the use of smart plugs, typically used to connect voice assistants to a power source, has increased by 47% over the past year, with difficult homework being blamed for the surge.

Three quarters of parents – 75% – said school work is more difficult now than when they were at school, while more than half – 52% – said they had given the wrong answers to their child’s homework.

Two thirds  – 66% – also said they felt embarrassed for not knowing the right answer in front of their children, while 55% had secretly used voice assistants to answer their children’s questions.

According to TalkTalk’s poll of more than 1,000 parents in April 2022, parents rated history, geography and maths as the most difficult subjects, with more than half needing help with answering key stage two questions, such as the names of King Henry VIII’s wives.

Other common questions included the global population to the nearest billion, questions on the Pythagoras theorem, the names of the Hindu festivals Holi and Diwali and the date of the Great Fire of London.

Jonathan Kini, managing director at TalkTalk, said: “Our latest Internet Insights report reveals how we’re living in a golden age of gadgets.

“Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework.”

The poll found that more than half of parents had bought new smart device technology in the last year to improve their day-to-day lives, while more than eight in ten – 84% – said having fast and reliable internet access helps their child to learn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal