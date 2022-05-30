Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Stormont Assembly has failed for the second time to elect a new speaker.

The DUP refused to back the bid, maintaining its position that it wants to see action from the UK Government over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The two nominations for the role, the Ulster Unionists’ Mike Nesbitt and the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone, failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs.

The plenary session of the Assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.

Today we have an opportunity to begin delivering real change for people. Sinn Féin, with Alliance and SDLP support, has recalled the Assembly to form an Executive. We must work together in an Executive, to fix our health service and support people as the cost-of-living rises. pic.twitter.com/Nt4ORBrmyc — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) May 30, 2022

MLAs were in the chamber on Monday following a recall petition brought by Sinn Fein to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

Earlier Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said people in Northern Ireland want action, not protest.

Ms O’Neill told the chamber: “The people have spoken and they want action, not protest.

“They want the parties and every single MLA elected to this democratic institution to get their sleeves rolled up and to get down to business.”

She added: “The DUP’s stand-off is with the public and not with the European Union.

“As I stand here today I am ready to work with others.”

However, DUP MLA Paul Givan described the recall as not a “serious attempt” to restore powersharing.

He told MLAs: “Today’s recall is another attempt at majority rule and has no credibility when it comes forward from the party that kept these institutions down for three years.

“The public will see the hypocrisy for what it is from Sinn Fein.

“This isn’t a serious attempt to restore the principles of powersharing and these institutions. It is a stunt.”

Alliance Party MLA Nuala McAllister said a restored Assembly at Stormont could begin to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

She told MLAs: “There is much that can be done by an Executive to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“At the heart of this cost-of-living crisis is our Government’s failure to act and that is something that we all take responsibility for.

“But we are ready to take decisions to alleviate those stresses and give people who have been voiceless for so long hope.

“Those of us who want to get on with the job are more than desperate to do so.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said his party wanted all-party talks to begin on a programme for government.

He told the recalled Assembly: “The UUP have written today to the head of the civil service to convene all-party talks to establish a programme for government and the minister for finance to reopen the public consultation on the budget.

“These are measures which should be done now to restore the confidence of the people of Northern Ireland that we all purport to serve.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that the number of MLAs who support the Northern Ireland Protocol had increased in the recent Assembly election.

He asked MLAs: “Why is the DUP holding the people of Northern Ireland to hostage?

“They say it is all about the (Northern Ireland) Protocol.

“The protocol is an international treaty signed between the UK and the European Union.

“The number of MLAs who support the protocol went up in the last election.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party has so far blocked the election of a speaker and the formation of an Executive following the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP also faced criticism last week, after concerns were raised that the absence of an Executive will prevent a UK-wide £400 discount on energy bills going to Northern Irish households.