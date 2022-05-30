Johnson under fire over role of his adviser on rules for ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson under fire over role of his adviser on rules for ministers

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 6:05 pm
Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson in 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson has been criticised by the standards watchdog after he refused to give his adviser on the rules for ministers the freedom to launch his own inquiries into possible breaches.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said he was putting in place an “enhanced process” for his independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, Lord Geidt, to initiate his own investigations, but that he would still need the Prime Minister’s consent before proceeding.

But the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, said the change, while an improvement on the previous position, meant the adviser was still not “sufficiently independent”.

Lord Evans of Weardale
Lord Evans said the role of the adviser was still not ‘sufficiently independent’ (David Mirzoeff/PA)

In a statement last week, the Government said the code was being updated, making clear that ministers will not necessarily have to resign for more minor violations.

Instead the Prime Minister will have the option of imposing a lesser sanction such as “some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period”.

Lord Evans, a former director general of MI5, said the move was in line with the committee’s recommendation that it was “disproportionate” to expect  ministers should automatically forfeit their jobs.

However, in a letter to Cabinet Office Minister Lord True, he said the change effectively removed the objection to the adviser being able to launch his own inquiries.

Lord Geidt
The Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, Lord Geidt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Past governments of both parties resisted granting the adviser the power to initiate investigations independently, due to the presumption of resignation, as this would have given the independent adviser the effective power to fire a minister – a power that only the Prime Minister should have,” he said.

“The introduction of a range of sanctions, with the appropriate sanction decided solely by the Prime Minister, removes this constitutional obstacle.

“We continue to be of the view that a system where the independent adviser requires the Prime Minister’s permission to launch an investigation is not sufficiently independent.

“Similarly, current arrangements retain the risk that, irrespective of sanction, the Prime Minister can directly overrule the adviser on the finding of a breach, circumstances that would critically undermine the credibility of the adviser’s office.”

Lord Geidt’s predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, resigned in 2020 after Mr Johnson rejected his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had been guilty of bullying civil servants.

