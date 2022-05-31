College changes name of China centre following transparency criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
College changes name of China centre following transparency criticism

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 11:39 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 3:07 pm
A Cambridge college will rename its China Centre and adopt more transparency over its funding, it was announced on Tuesday.

The centre, set up in 2016 at Jesus College Cambridge, was reviewed by a panel of the college’s academics in 2021 and will no longer receive funding from the Cambridge China Development Trust.

The college said the China centre should follow the college’s principles of “academic freedom” and that this must be clearly stated on the centre’s website.

“The centre should demonstrate its commitment to this principle by being bold and proactive in planning and running seminars and not shying away from controversial topics,” it added.

The centre will be renamed the “China Forum” and be “reformed and restructured”, the review said, with full transparency over its governance and funding.

The review said that from early 2020, media reports had raised concerns about the college’s China-related activities, while initiatives were also “mentioned as a matter of concern in the House of Commons by Dominic Raab, the then-foreign secretary, and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, in the context of discussions about academic freedom in British universities”.

It said many of the newspaper articles had expressed concern over the funding arrangements behind the college’s China initiatives and the “perceived lack of transparency” behind them, as well as “what appeared to be the avoidance of controversial topics, such as the political situation in Hong Kong and the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang, in the China Centre’s seminar programme”.

The report also references letters from several alumni who “were dismayed by what they perceived as inconsistency or even hypocrisy on the part of the college, which was taking steps to remove the memorial to Tobias Rustat in the College Chapel because of his involvement in the slave trade, on the one hand, while the China Centre appeared to be turning a blind eye to the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang, on the other”.

The college fought the Church of England through a consistory court case to remove the memorial to Mr Rustat from its chapel, but in March, the Diocese of Ely decided it would not be removed.

The review says a number of college fellows had also expressed concerns over the lack of speakers on topics such as human rights, press freedom, the treatment of the Uighurs and the political situation in Hong Kong, although it notes that in 2021, seminars were held on Hong Kong and Xianjiang.

Last year, The Sunday Times reported that the centre’s director, Professor Peter Nolan, said that the college could be “perceived as being a campaigning college for freedom for Hong Kong, freedom for the Uighurs” if it held explicitly anti-China events and that more balanced debate would lead to a “very, very contentious outcome”.

Sonita Alleyne OBE, Master of Jesus College, said: “The world has changed dramatically since the China Centre was established in 2016, which is why the College’s Council commissioned this detailed review and why we are taking the recommendations forward immediately.

“We will change the China Forum’s funding model and make its aims and funding fully transparent, so the forum can continue its highly regarded scholarly seminar series which has covered topics as diverse as the ancient Liangzhu civilization, China’s high-speed trains, Xinjiang and its Muslim Minorities, and the future of Hong Kong since the series was launched in early 2019.”

