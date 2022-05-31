Transport minister ‘hopeful’ about new pay offer in ScotRail dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport minister ‘hopeful’ about new pay offer in ScotRail dispute

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 12:59 pm
Jenny Gilruth said finding a resolution was ‘essential’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth says she is “hopeful” a new pay offer being put to union members can resolve a dispute which has led to a reduction in ScotRail services.

An improved pay offer of 4.2% will be considered by members of the Aslef union this week.

The dispute resulted in train drivers refusing to work on rest days or on Sundays, leading to short-notice cancellations before the introduction of the temporary timetable last week.

Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Gilruth told the PA news agency the industrial dispute had led to a “challenging time” for ScotRail.

Asked if a resolution to the dispute was near, she said: “I’m hopeful. Obviously the offer will be put to Aslef at their meeting tomorrow.

“And it will be up to the members to decide whether or not they want to take that forward and then whether or not it will go to a referendum of members too.”

She continued: “I’m hopeful, I think it’s a good offer that ScotRail have tabled. But it’s up to Aslef to decide whether or not they want to accept that offer.

“I know that Aslef and other trade unions in rail want to make public ownership a success. So, moving forward I’m really keen to work with them on how we do that.

“Getting a resolution here is absolutely essential.”

New Scotrail timetable
ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable (Jane Barlow/PA)

The transport minister said ScotRail was also meeting with the RMT to discuss pay, saying the union was involved in a separate dispute with Network Rail.

She said she had written to her UK Government counterpart, Grant Shapps, setting out her opposition to any moves which would “diminish rail safety”.

On Monday night, ScotRail announced it would be putting on extra late-night services from Glasgow to accommodate fans watching Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine at Hampden.

Discussing this, Ms Gilruth said: “I’m delighted that they have provided these additional services, which will provide some certainty for the Tartan Army.”

