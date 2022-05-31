Anger as local government faces ‘funding freeze’ in spending review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Anger as local government faces ‘funding freeze’ in spending review

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 4:39 pm
Kate Forbes has said local authorities have been “treated fairly”. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kate Forbes has said local authorities have been “treated fairly”. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Indicative plans from the Scottish Government project a funding freeze for local authorities until 2026/27.

The spending review outlined on Tuesday by Finance Minister Kate Forbes has set out indicative plans for the remainder of this parliamentary term.

Projected spending for local government is at £10.6 billion each year from 2022/23 to 2025/26, and £10.7 billion in 2026/27.

But Labour MSP Mark Griffin has said the funds would see about £900 million of real cuts stripped away from councils by the end of the parliamentary term.

He said: “The Cabinet Secretary’s claims of a new deal for local government, in fact, sounds the death knell for local government as we know it.

“Today’s review plans a further £900 million of real cuts by 2026/27 on top of a decade of cuts that has libraries closing, roads crumbling and bins overflowing.

“Does the Cabinet Secretary not accept that there is nothing more to cut from local government – that the grinding down of local government and services is what has gotten us into this mess and it won’t get us back out of it?”

But Ms Forbes said the Scottish Government had treated local authorities “fairly” while giving them as much “clarity” as possible over the spending reviews.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur also hit out at the plans for a National Care Service – included in £73.1 billion investment for health and social care.

He said: “It has barely been three weeks since the elections where the SNP and Greens told voters about their commitment to local government.

“We now see what those promises were worth. Cash for local authorities is effectively frozen for the remainder of this Parliament, meaning real terms cuts to local services.

“The Government intends to spend countless millions stripping powers from local authorities to create an expensive centralised national care service.

“If the UK Government treated the Scottish Government in this way can the Cabinet Secretary advise local authorities what the appropriate response would be?”

Ms Forbes told Mr McArthur that one of the primary reasons for setting out a spending review was to give local authorities “clarity” going forward within the spending parameters.

She said: “I’ve said it already, I’ll say it again. This is not a budget.

“I can only spend what is allocated to me by the UK Government in light of a £5.2% cut between last year and this year and an outlook where inflation is eating into our spending power, we have treated local government fairly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal