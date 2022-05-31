Royal Navy sailors spell out Jubilee message to Queen on carrier flight deck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal Navy sailors spell out Jubilee message to Queen on carrier flight deck

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 10:31 pm
More than 300 Royal Navy sailors spelling out a giant Platinum Jubilee greeting to the Queen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
More than 300 Royal Navy sailors spelling out a giant Platinum Jubilee greeting to the Queen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

More than 300 Royal Navy sailors have spelled out a giant Platinum Jubilee greeting to the Queen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Nearly half the crew of the Navy’s flagship stood strong in bracing winds to form the tribute spelling out E II R 70 while off the south coast of England.

The Portsmouth-based carrier – formally named by the Queen in 2014 and commissioned in her presence three years later – briefly broke off from training for her autumn deployment to the Mediterranean to allow sailors to show their appreciation for the warship’s sponsor.

Captain Ian Feasey, commanding officer of the carrier, said: “From HMS Queen Elizabeth, the fleet flagship, and the wider Royal Navy, we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign.

More than 300 Royal Navy sailors spelling out a giant Platinum Jubilee greeting to the Queen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
More than 300 Royal Navy sailors spelling out a giant Platinum Jubilee greeting to the Queen on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)

“Each of us that has the honour to serve in HMS Queen Elizabeth takes inspiration from our sponsor, Her Majesty the Queen, who has dedicated her life to service and duty.

“These selfless qualities are central tenets of our ship’s ethos and the Royal Navy.”

Royal Navy photographer Leading Seaman Dan Rosenbaum, 42, from Hertfordshire, spent an hour above the carrier in a Merlin helicopter to capture the human-formed lettering.

He said: “There are many considerations to take into account. The larger the ship, the higher you need to be, for example. But the biggest factor is the weather.

“The direction of the sun is important – the carrier’s two towers cast huge shadows over the flight deck, so you want the shadows over the sea.

“Wind speed is key. Because the flight deck is high above the water, the wind is much stronger. And although the flight deck team are used to that, most of the ship’s company are not, so you need calmer conditions.”

The 65,000-tonne warship returned to Portsmouth Naval Base last week after a short spell at sea, giving Capt Feasey the opportunity to present Platinum Jubilee medals to around 250 members of his ship’s company who were eligible having served their country for five years or more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal