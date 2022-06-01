Minister outlines emergency support to combat water shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister outlines emergency support to combat water shortages

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:45 am
Mairi McAllan said bottled water will be provided to households experiencing shortages (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)


An emergency scheme to combat water shortages has been introduced by the Scottish Government.

In anticipation of dry conditions this summer, bottled water will be provided to households in the event of shortages, Environment Minister Mairi McAllan has confirmed.

A pilot project, with the assistance of Scottish Water, Aberdeenshire Council and Consumer Scotland, is being launched to assess whether the public water networks can be extended to accommodate households reliant on private supplies.

The Scottish Government will be investing £20 million during the parliamentary term to support the programme.

It comes as recent water scarcity reports from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) show an “early warning” across the south or north east of Scotland as a result of the dry winter and spring.

And conditions may worsen unless there is more than average rainfall in the coming weeks.

Ms McAllan said: “It is clear that climate change is affecting Scotland and the availability of water.

“In recent times, prolonged dry weather has resulted in many private supplies running dry much earlier in the year, causing distress and hardship to households and businesses across Scotland – particularly in rural communities.

Winter weather March 5th 2018
Bottled water could be supplied to households suffering shortages under new plans (Yui Mok/PA)

“In addition to taking action to prevent climate change we must all do all we can to mitigate its effects.

“That is why were are putting in place emergency support now, as well as investing £20 million to begin building the resilience of our private water supplies for the future.

Any household on private water supplies that experience a loss of water due to water scarcity should contact their local authority.

“We have asked Scottish Water to examine the prospect of connecting up communities that are in close proximity of existing water mains and that have experienced loss of water due to water scarcity, and that work is underway to determine which households might benefit.

“Most of us take for granted that clean drinking water is available at a turn of a tap. However Sepa’s reports of recurring water scarcity are a stark reminder of the need to conserve water as one of our most precious natural resources.

“Whether you are on a private of public supply I urge all households to use water wisely – it’s good for us and it’s essential for the environment.”

There are about 20,000 private water supplies in Scotland serving some 50,000 properties, typically found in remote and rural locations beyond the reach of public water mains.

The pilot will be rolled out in Aberdeenshire first with a view to expanding it across Scotland.

Most supplies source their water from surface waters such as streams, rivers and lochs which are at risk of being impacted by dry, hot weather.

