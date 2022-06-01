‘Sharp fall’ in number who think Government not doing enough on cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Sharp fall’ in number who think Government not doing enough on cost of living

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 2:38 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak making a statement on the cost-of-living crisis (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak making a statement on the cost-of-living crisis (House of Commons/PA)

Half the population still think the Government needs to do more to combat the cost-of-living crisis, a poll has found.

Despite the announcement of £15 billion in new support on May 26, pollster Ipsos found 49% of people thought the Government was not providing enough help in the face of soaring inflation.

However, that figure is significantly lower than the 76% who said the Government was not doing enough at the start of May, while the proportion who think the Government is providing the right amount of support has more than doubled to 25%.

Keiran Pedley, research director at Ipsos, said: “There are some encouraging signs for the Conservatives in these numbers, with a sharp fall in the number of Britons that think the Government is not doing enough on the cost of living.”

There has also been a small increase in support for the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, following his announcement of more help.

Opinion poll graphic
(PA Graphics)

People are still divided on whether he is doing a good job, but the number that think he is doing a bad job has fallen from 37% to 32%.

The opposition continues to lead on both managing Britain’s taxes and public spending and reducing the cost of living.

Some 40% of people trust the Labour Party to manage taxes and spending, compared with 34% who trust the Conservatives, while Labour’s lead on reducing the cost of living is even wider at 13 points.

There has been little change in the parties’ relative positions on managing taxes and spending since March 2022, with trust for the Conservatives in the mid-30s and trust for Labour in the low 40s.

Trust in the Conservatives on reducing the cost of living has increased slightly from 25% in early April to 29% this week, but trust in Labour remains in the low 40s.

Mr Pedley added: “With Labour still more trusted on the issue and almost two-thirds not trusting the Conservatives, there is clearly more work to be done for the Conservatives to convince the public they have the right answers on the issue the public care about most.”

