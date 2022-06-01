Minister accuses Tory plotters of acting out of ‘personal ambition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister accuses Tory plotters of acting out of ‘personal ambition’

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 2:56 pm
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)
Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)

Efforts to topple the Prime Minister are being co-ordinated by a handful of ambitious individuals, a cabinet minister has claimed.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson would be an “indulgence” and attempts to remove him were doing the opposition’s work for them.

Her comments, on the BBC’s World At One programme, came as speculation continued to mount that enough Conservative MPs had written to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee to trigger a confidence vote.

Ms Dorries said: “I can assure you that the overwhelming number of Conservative MPs are fully behind the Prime Minister, absolutely back him.

“There is obviously, I think probably led by one or two individuals, a campaign behind the scenes to try, attempt to remove the Prime Minister for individual reasons to do with personal ambition or other reasons.”

Asked who was behind the campaign, she said she had “no idea” but there was “obviously a co-ordinated campaign”.

Urging her colleagues to unite behind the Prime Minister, Ms Dorries added that the partygate scandal had become a “Westminster-centric, Westminster bubble issue” and the public wanted to “move on”.

She said: “All I would say to my colleagues is the electorate, the public, don’t vote for divided parties and I don’t think we want to do both Labour and the SNP’s work for them.

“The people who most want to get rid of Boris Johnson are Keir Starmer and the SNP, and I would just ask my colleagues to reflect on that and do we really want to do the opposition’s work and do we really believe the public will vote for a party that they think is divided.”

Asked whether Mr Johnson should echo former prime minister John Major’s tactic of telling his party to “put up or shut up” and call a vote himself, Ms Dorries described this as an “indulgence”, adding: “John Major was not dealing with a war in Ukraine, there hadn’t been a Covid pandemic, times were not as turbulent as they are right now.”

So far, more than 25 Conservative MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign, less than half the 54 needed to trigger a confidence vote.

There may be other MPs who have submitted letters to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady but not said so publicly, while it is possible that some of those calling for Mr Johnson to go have not written letters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal