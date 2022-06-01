Local council chiefs demand meeting with Nicola Sturgeon over spending plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Local council chiefs demand meeting with Nicola Sturgeon over spending plans

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 5:07 pm
The resource spending review was unveiled on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The resource spending review was unveiled on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Local authority body Cosla has asked for a meeting with the First Minister and Finance Secretary after plans that will see local government funding remain largely the same for the rest of the Parliament.

The resource spending review, which gives indicative spending plans across all areas of Government for the next four years, shows initial plans to keep local government funding at £10.6 billion until 2025-26, when the funding would rise by £100 million for the following year.

As a result of the stagnation and a projected rise in inflation, funding is expected to decline in real terms.

Local authorities have said the funding pledges will result in a cut to jobs and public services.

“Every year at budget time, Cosla argues for fair funding for local government to maintain the essential services our communities rely on,” said Gail Macgregor, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman.

“No increase in our core funding damages these services and yesterday’s announcement will see this continue for at least the next three years. Our communities are starting to see and feel the difference.”

The review also claimed the size of the public sector, which has swelled to 440,000 full-time-equivalent jobs during the pandemic, was “not sustainable” and positions would have to be cut.

This would be done through “effective vacancy and recruitment management”, according to the review.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Scotland said funding detailed in the review risked a “disaster for the justice sector”.

“It amounts to a real-terms cut of at least 20% by 2027, affecting budgets for the courts, the judges, the prosecution and legal aid,” said society president, Murray Etherington.

“We are already struggling with the capacity to reduce court backlogs that will run until 2026 as a result of the pandemic.

“Complainers and witnesses are already waiting far longer to reach a resolution in court.

“The presumption of innocence is central to our justice system, yet there are twice the number of people on remand awaiting trial than before the pandemic and they are being held far longer in custody and at huge financial cost because of these delays.”

Mr Etherington went on say: “All those who work in the justice sector need to work together and make the case for the added investment needed.

“If these spending cuts are delivered then the positive vision for justice which Scottish ministers published earlier this year simply cannot and will not be realised.”

The justice portfolio is due to receive funding of £2.8 billion, rising to £2.95 billion in 2025-26 and £2.96 billion in 2026-27.

Funding for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service will remain frozen at £100 million, with the same for legal aid at £151 million and £39 million for the judiciary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal