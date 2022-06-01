Local council chiefs demand meeting with Nicola Sturgeon over spending plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local authority body Cosla has asked for a meeting with the First Minister and Finance Secretary after plans that will see local government funding remain largely the same for the rest of the Parliament.

The resource spending review, which gives indicative spending plans across all areas of Government for the next four years, shows initial plans to keep local government funding at £10.6 billion until 2025-26, when the funding would rise by £100 million for the following year.

As a result of the stagnation and a projected rise in inflation, funding is expected to decline in real terms.

Local authorities have said the funding pledges will result in a cut to jobs and public services.

“Every year at budget time, Cosla argues for fair funding for local government to maintain the essential services our communities rely on,” said Gail Macgregor, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman.

“No increase in our core funding damages these services and yesterday’s announcement will see this continue for at least the next three years. Our communities are starting to see and feel the difference.”

The review also claimed the size of the public sector, which has swelled to 440,000 full-time-equivalent jobs during the pandemic, was “not sustainable” and positions would have to be cut.

This would be done through “effective vacancy and recruitment management”, according to the review.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Scotland said funding detailed in the review risked a “disaster for the justice sector”.

“It amounts to a real-terms cut of at least 20% by 2027, affecting budgets for the courts, the judges, the prosecution and legal aid,” said society president, Murray Etherington.

“We are already struggling with the capacity to reduce court backlogs that will run until 2026 as a result of the pandemic.

“Complainers and witnesses are already waiting far longer to reach a resolution in court.

“The presumption of innocence is central to our justice system, yet there are twice the number of people on remand awaiting trial than before the pandemic and they are being held far longer in custody and at huge financial cost because of these delays.”

Mr Etherington went on say: “All those who work in the justice sector need to work together and make the case for the added investment needed.

“If these spending cuts are delivered then the positive vision for justice which Scottish ministers published earlier this year simply cannot and will not be realised.”

The justice portfolio is due to receive funding of £2.8 billion, rising to £2.95 billion in 2025-26 and £2.96 billion in 2026-27.

Funding for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service will remain frozen at £100 million, with the same for legal aid at £151 million and £39 million for the judiciary.