Home Secretary ‘absolutely determined’ to proceed with Rwanda deportation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Home Secretary ‘absolutely determined’ to proceed with Rwanda deportation plan

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:02 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister Vincent Biruta sign a migration and economic development partnership (PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister Vincent Biruta sign a migration and economic development partnership (PA)

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she is “absolutely determined” that the UK will send migrants to Rwanda despite the prospect of legal challenges being mounted by human rights groups.

It comes as the Home Office has begun formally notifying migrants of their removal to Rwanda, with the first deportation flight expected to depart in two weeks.

The Government described the move as the “final administrative step” in its partnership with the east African nation, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.

Responding to comments made on Monday by the chief executive of Freedom From Torture, Sonya Sceats, that the Rwanda plan is a “cash for humans scheme”, Ms Patel said that is “absolutely not right”.

“No, it’s absolutely not right”, she said.

“And the fact of the matter is, every government around the world has policies to remove individuals with no legal basis to remain in that country.

“And we’re speaking about people of different nationalities. And we’ve been doing this with other countries. We have removal schemes, where we can remove people to their country of origin.

“But of course, I’m absolutely determined to make sure that we remove people.”

Despite the prospect of the removals being held up by court action from human rights groups, Ms Patel said that she was “resolute” to deliver the scheme.

“The fact of the matter is, as I have said from day one, there are many, many cases where individuals bring legal actions and legal claims to thwart the removal of individuals.

“This will also apply no doubt, and we expect this.

“And it will be a challenge and I’ve said that from the outset. And I am absolutely resolute to my determination to deliver for the British public.

She said that the scheme was “unprecedented” and “exactly what the British people want”.

“And as for this migration and economic development partnership that we have with the government of Rwanda”, she said.

“It is unprecedented. It’s the first of its kind and I can tell you something else, it’s exactly what the British people want.”

The Home Secretary said that the British people had voted for the Conservative Party because they wanted a government “that will make difficult decisions”.

“They voted for a government that will make difficult decisions and find solutions to some of the most challenging problems that previous governments have not been able to find or address”, she said.

Put to her that the timing of the scheme’s announcement was a distraction tactic from the partygate scandal, Ms Patel said that it had been “two years in the making”.

“Well, that’s, quite frankly, an insult to everybody that’s worked on this”, she said.

“This has been two years in the making.”

“You’ve already heard me speak about how resettlement plans and removal plans have been in place for some time with other countries.”

Priti Patel signing an agreement in Rwanda
Priti Patel signing an agreement in Rwanda (PA)

She said that she was “resolute” in her determination to deliver the scheme in the face of legal challenges from human rights groups.

“I am absolutely resolute to my determination to deliver for the British public.

“That is why I’ve changed our laws with the Nationality and Borders Act.

She said she had spent the last two years working hard with officials in the UK and Rwanda to develop an economic development and migration plan so that the UK could have a “firm approach” to removing migrants.

In line with those plans, earlier this month the Home Office started issuing “notices of intent”, informing some individuals they were “in scope for relocation”.

The removal directions confirm to people that they are being sent to Rwanda, and when, with the first flight expected to depart on June 14.

Described by Ms Patel as a “world-first” agreement when it was announced last month, the deportation policy will see asylum seekers deemed to have entered the UK by illegal means sent to Rwanda, where their claims will be processed.

If successful, they will be granted asylum or given refugee status in the country.

Those with failed bids will be offered the chance to apply for visas under other immigration routes if they wish to remain in Rwanda, but could still face deportation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal