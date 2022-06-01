Tony Blair’s son Euan made an MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Blair’s son Euan made an MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:34 pm
Euan Blair, the son of former prime minister Tony Blair, has been made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours (PA)
The son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said he owes his newly bestowed honour to the staff at his tech start-up.

Euan Blair, founder and chief executive of Multiverse, has been made an MBE for services to education in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

The awards have been made early this year to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with her official birthday taking place on Saturday June 11.

Mr Blair, 38, said: “It’s a real honour to receive this recognition, but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university.

“Multiverse’s growth is testament to the power of apprenticeships to widen access to top jobs and give employers the skilled talent they need.

“Our community is now 8,000 strong – and as we continue to scale, our ambition is to reach tens of thousands more individuals at every stage of their careers.”

Tech education start-up Multiverse matches young people with apprenticeship routes into work.

It has worked with large, leading employers such as Google and Depop to offer young people an alternative path into employment than via university.

The London-based company, originally named WhiteHat, last year raised 130 million dollars from US investors.

Tony Blair with his family, including Euan, on the steps of 10 Downing Street, as he left office for the last time (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Blair, the eldest son of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony, is believed to have a fortune of more than £160 million.

The Evening Standard recently reported he is now worth more than three times his father, who is believed to have £44 million.

He and his siblings, Nicky, Kathryn and Leo, spent their childhood in Downing Street alongside their mother Cherie while their father was in office between 1997 and 2007.

The Yale graduate recently bought a £22 million, five-storey townhouse in west London featuring seven bedrooms, and an “iceberg basement” with a swimming pool.

