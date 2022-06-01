Specific cladding used on Grenfell Tower banned on all new buildings in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Specific cladding used on Grenfell Tower banned on all new buildings in England

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 11:25 pm
The Grenfell Memorial Wall in the grounds of Kensington Aldridge Academy.
The Grenfell Memorial Wall in the grounds of Kensington Aldridge Academy.

The specific kind of cladding used on Grenfell Tower, which allowed the deadly blaze to spread rapidly, has been banned from use five years after the tragedy, the Government has announced.

Fire safety guidance published on Wednesday means that metal composite material panels with unmodified polyethylene core, known as MCM PE, will be banned on all new buildings of any height in England.

The cladding was used on the outside of Grenfell Tower, which caught fire in June 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people.

A ban on MCM PE previously only applied to buildings higher than 11m.

The Government will also restrict the types of cladding material used on buildings between 11m and 18m in height, to prevent their construction with combustible materials.

Housing Minister Lord Greenhalgh said: “We have introduced the biggest improvements to building safety in a generation, under the Building Safety Act.

“These changes will support our tough new regulatory regime – ensuring fire safety measures are incorporated into new high-rise homes and all new residential buildings meet the same safety standards.

“It does not end here and I urge the industry act quickly to update their practises in line with these new rules.”

Fire Reform White Paper
Housing minister Lord Greenhalgh, wearing a set of breathing apparatus, with Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Old Kent Road Fire Station (Yui Mok/PA)

Under the measures announced by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, all new residential buildings over 11m will have to include a secure information box that will give fire services access to important details about a building in the event of a fire.

New residential developments over 18m will also have to incorporate an evacuation alert system to help firefighters inform residents of a change in evacuation strategy, during an incident.

The scope of a ban on using combustible materials on buildings higher than 18m has also been extended to include hospitals, hotels and boarding schools.

The National Fire Chief’s Council (NFCC) Protection and Business Safety Committee chair, Gavin Tomlinson, said: “NFCC especially welcomes the introduction of emergency evacuation alert systems in new buildings over 18m.

“We also support the inclusion of Secure Information Boxes in buildings over 11m, which will give fire and rescue services access to important details about a building and its residents in the event of a fire.

“On the changes to building regulations, we are encouraged that unsafe MCM PE cladding panels are banned on all buildings and that the government has promised stronger safety standards for the use of combustible materials on external walls.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal