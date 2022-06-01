Scottish Labour hit out at lack of Covid death payments for healthcare workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Labour hit out at lack of Covid death payments for healthcare workers

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 12:03 am
The schemes offer a one-off payment for families of healthcare workers who have died from Covid-19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Families of healthcare staff are “falling through the cracks” as figures reveal fewer than half of those eligible have yet to receive Covid-19 death-in-service benefits, Scottish Labour has said.

The NHS Coronavirus Life Assurance Scheme and the Social Care Worker Death in Service scheme were established to ensure that families of key workers who died from the virus can access support.

Families are given a one-off payment of £60,000 to a named survivor of a health or social care worker who died after contracting coronavirus at work.

But despite 52 NHS workers dying from the virus from March 2020 to March 2022, just 19 successful claims have been made, according to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf who confirmed the figures in a written answer in response a question from Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie.

And while there were 84 Covid fatalities in social care workers, just 29 families have made successful claims.

Scottish Labour has challenged the Scottish Government to “pull out all the stops” to help affected families, particularly in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Baillie said: “It is simply heart-breaking that scores of families entitled to this payment are falling through the cracks.

“The least that these families, who have been torn apart by Covid, deserve are the pay-outs to which they are rightfully entitled.

First Minister’s Questions
Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said families are ‘falling through the cracks’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It is simply unacceptable that Humza Yousaf has allowed these families to fall through the cracks at a time of a cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s time that the SNP Government did the right thing and pulled out all the stops to help these people.”

In response to Ms Baillie’s written question asking for clarity on applications received to the Scottish Public Pensions Agency, Mr Yousaf said the organisation had received 18 applications to the NHS Coronavirus Life Assurance Scheme, with 16 of those having receiving payment.

And 29 claims made to the Scottish Care Worker Death in Service Scheme in relation to Covid-19, with 28 receiving payment and one claim currently under consideration.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We fully encourage anyone who feels they are eligible for payment from this scheme to come forward and apply.

“We continue to provide vital support to all Health Boards with applications where all criteria for payment has been met.

“We expect Boards to notify us as soon as they are made aware that any staff member has died as a result of contracting Covid-19 in the course of their duties.”

