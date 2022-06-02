Archbishop says Queen’s stoicism at husband’s funeral was ‘flawless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Archbishop says Queen’s stoicism at husband’s funeral was ‘flawless’

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 9:33 am
The Queen takes her seat for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen takes her seat for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has praised the Queen for her “stoicism” at her husband’s funeral, adding that he wishes there were “more of us” who had “quite that sense of just going to do the right thing”.

Reflecting on a photograph of the Queen alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year, in compliance with Covid rules at the time, the Most Rev Justin Welby said people would have to be “quite warped” not to “feel that ‘there is someone who does what is right, whatever it costs’”.

His comments may be read as a veiled criticism of Downing Street, given that senior civil servant Sue Gray found boozy drinks parties were held at the heart of Government on the eve of the service – albeit not attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

No 10 apologised to Buckingham Palace after reports of the gatherings first came to light in January.

As part of their investigation into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, the Metropolitan Police deemed that coronavirus restrictions were breached on April 16 2021.

However, the force did not specify which events led to fines being received.

At the time, socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed and meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Asked if the Queen’s stoicism at the funeral seemed “all the more exemplary” in light of events over the last couple of days, the Archbishop said he wished there were “more of us” who had a sense to “do the right thing”.

He told Sky News: “I don’t think there’s anyone in the country who would disagree with the idea that her stoicism, her example to the country, is flawless in so many regards.

“You have to be quite warped not to look at that photograph and feel that ‘there is someone who does what is right, whatever it costs’.

“And that’s extraordinary. I wish there were more of us – and I include myself – who had quite that sense of just going to do the right thing.”

In her pivotal partygate report, Ms Gray referred to “two separate leaving events” on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, one for outgoing communications director James Slack and another for an unnamed No 10 official.

“Alcohol was available at both events and there were speeches,” she said.

“Senior officials attended. Both groups met in the No 10 garden later that evening. The events lasted for several hours.

“The Prime Minister was not in residence.”

The Met concluded that Paragraph 2 of Schedule 2 to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 was breached on the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal