Noise pollution near schools harms pupils’ concentration and memory – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Noise pollution near schools harms pupils’ concentration and memory – study

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 7:01 pm
Noise pollution near schools could be harmful to pupils’ concentration and working memory, according to new research (PA)
Noise pollution near schools could be harmful to pupils’ concentration and working memory, according to new research (PA)

Noise pollution near schools could be harmful to pupils’ concentration and working memory, according to new research.

In a study of 2,680 pupils aged seven to 10 in Barcelona between January 2012 and March 2013, children underwent cognitive tests of their working memory and concentration throughout the year, while road traffic noise was measured indoors and outdoors at the start of the year.

The study looked at average noise levels and noise fluctuation as well as outdoor average noise levels at the pupils’ homes, finding that high levels of noise pollution had an impact on pupils’ memory and attentiveness.

In tests every three months, the researchers concluded that exposure to road traffic noise at school – but not at home – was associated with slower development of working memory, complex working memory and attentiveness in the pupils.

The study found this could have an impact on children’s learning, and that environmental noise policies should be put in place to protect schools from the impact of noise pollution.

“Given the expected large number of children exposed to road traffic noise at schools, particularly in urban areas, the application of policies to reduce road traffic noise at schools (outside and inside classrooms) could substantially benefit cognitive development, at least working memory and attention, and future health,” the report says.

Professor Trevor Cox of the Science and Media Centre said: “Road traffic noise is a side effect of modern living.

“The fact it harms health and wellbeing is not talked about often enough. Arguably, the effect of noise on student learning in schools is the worst harm of environmental noise.

“This is because any lack of attainment is detrimental to health and wellbeing for the rest of the students’ lives. Addressing noise is particularly important for equality, because schools in disadvantaged areas are usually on noisier sites.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal