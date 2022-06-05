Address £1.5 trillion financing gap to accelerate economic growth, says research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Address £1.5 trillion financing gap to accelerate economic growth, says research

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:02 am
Office workers and commuters walk through Canary Wharf in London during the morning rush (Victoria Jones/PA)
A leading investment firm has called on the UK to spark new private capital investment and address a current “financing gap” in order to accelerate growth in the economy.

A new report by Lakestar, an investor in firms including Revolut, said the Government could triple GDP growth by attracting £75 billion of extra investment each year.

The report has called for a total of £1.5 trillion of investment, focused towards sectors of strategic significance including decarbonisation, biotech and space over the next two decades.

It argued that attracting a cash injection like this would create up to £7 trillion more value into the economy and more than three million new jobs.

The calls come as GDP is expected to decline later in 2022 amid fears the impact of soaring inflation could result in a recession.

The UK Financing Gap Report added that traditional banks are held back by regulation to stop them unlocking more capital investment at scale and said pension funds could be key to accessing more investment capital.

“The UK has a vibrant start-up ecosystem already,” said Klaus Hommels, founder and chief executive of Lakestar .

“With world-class institutions, and incredible entrepreneurs, the next phase of growth can be achieved with an ambitious strategy for scaling the companies of the future.

“Scaling up growth companies over the next two decades would help the UK win in battleground sectors and retain digital sovereignty.”

Sam Gyimah, venture partner at Lakestar and former minister for universities, science and innovation, said: “Solving the UK financing gap would put a rocket under GDP growth and usher in a new generation of globally competitive British businesses.

“High growth businesses are the backbone of a successful economy, scaling investment in new industries could create value similar to the US over the last twenty years.”

